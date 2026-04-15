Saosin Release First New Single In Over A Decade And Sign With Sumerian Records - Noise11 Music News

Saosin return with the single “Starting Over Again”, the first new music in more than ten years, as the band reunites with vocalist Cove Reber and prepares for an Australian tour this month.

by Paul Cashmere

American post-hardcore band Saosin have returned with their first new song in more than a decade, releasing the single “Starting Over Again” and confirming a new global chapter following a deal with Sumerian Records. The track arrives as the band prepares to tour Australia later this month.

The release marks the first major new material from the band since their 2016 album Along The Shadow and signals the recording debut of the current lineup featuring guitarists Beau Burchell and Phil Sgrosso, bassist Chris Sorenson, drummer Alex Rodriguez, and returning vocalist Cove Reber.

For fans of the Orange County group, the single represents a long-anticipated moment. Saosin’s catalogue stretches back more than two decades, beginning with the influential 2003 EP Translating The Name, a release that helped define the evolving post-hardcore sound of the early 2000s. The new track arrives as the band steps back into the spotlight with fresh material and an extensive touring schedule across Australia, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom and North America.

The return of Saosin reflects a wider revival across the post-hardcore and emo scenes, where many of the genre’s foundational acts have resumed recording and touring in recent years. For Saosin, the new release also reunites the group with Cove Reber, whose original tenure between 2004 and 2010 produced some of the band’s most recognisable songs, including the gold-certified single “You’re Not Alone.”

According to the band, “Starting Over Again” represents both a creative reset and a continuation of the musical chemistry that defined their earlier era.

“‘Starting Over Again’ is our first new music in over a decade, and it came from the fans calling for it and us realising the timing finally felt right,” the band said in a statement. “The chemistry in this lineup is undeniable, and everything just clicked.”

The track also marks the first time guitarist Phil Sgrosso, who began touring with Saosin in 2016 before becoming a full member, has contributed to a full studio recording with the group. Sgrosso and Burchell handled production and mixing duties themselves, maintaining direct creative control over the recording process.

“This song is exactly what the title says,” the band said. “A reset, but with more clarity, more urgency, and way more fire behind it. It feels like the start of something big for us, not a throwback, but a step forward.”

The accompanying video for “Starting Over Again” arrives alongside the single, presenting the band’s current lineup as they begin the next phase of their career.

Saosin’s rise in the early 2000s coincided with the growth of online music communities and platforms such as MySpace, which helped the band reach a global audience even before releasing a full-length album. Their debut EP Translating The Name quickly gained traction among fans of melodic post-hardcore, combining intricate guitar work with emotionally driven vocal melodies.

After the departure of original singer Anthony Green in 2004, the band recruited Cove Reber, who was just nineteen at the time. Reber’s voice became central to Saosin’s breakthrough period, including their 2006 self-titled album Saosin, released through Capitol Records.

That album introduced songs including “Voices” and “You’re Not Alone,” the latter eventually earning Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

The follow-up album In Search Of Solid Ground arrived in 2009 before the band entered a period of change and inactivity after Reber’s departure in 2010. Saosin later reunited with Green and released Along The Shadow in 2016 through Epitaph Records, marking their most recent full-length release prior to the new single.

In recent years, Saosin gradually moved toward the current lineup. Reber rejoined the group for select performances and anniversary shows before returning as a full-time vocalist as the band prepared new music.

The release of “Starting Over Again” now confirms that the reunion has evolved into a new recording cycle. The track is expected to lead into further material as the band develops their next album project.

For longtime followers of the genre, Saosin’s comeback also reflects the continued influence of early-2000s post-hardcore bands whose music shaped a generation of alternative listeners. Many of those groups built careers through intense touring and dedicated fan communities that continue to support them decades later.

Saosin will bring the revitalised lineup to Australian audiences this month before continuing with shows across Asia and Europe. Festival appearances are also scheduled later this year, including performances in the United States and the United Kingdom.

With new music released and a touring schedule expanding across several continents, the band appears poised to re-establish itself as an active recording and touring act more than twenty years after its formation.

For Saosin, “Starting Over Again” signals both continuity and forward motion, reconnecting with the sound that first built their following while opening the door to the band’s next chapter.

SAOSIN AUSTRALIAN TOUR

With Special Guests

Senses Fail

Fallweather

Wednesday 22 April, Brisbane, The Tivoli

Thursday 23 April, Melbourne, Forum

Saturday 25 April, Sydney, Metro Theatre

Sunday 26 April, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Tuesday 28 April, Perth, Astor Theatre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)