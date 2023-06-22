Sarah Snook Returns To The Stage For ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ - Noise11.com

Succession star Australia’s Sarah Snook is heading back to theatre for the UK production of ‘A Picture of Dorian Gray’, starting 23 January 2024 in London.

“I am elated to return to the London stage in such an astonishing piece of theatre,” Sarah said. “From Oscar Wilde’s remarkable original text to Kip Williams’ stunning adaptation, this story of morality, innocence, narcissism, and consequence is going to be thrilling to recreate for a new audience. I can’t wait.”

Sarah Snook has had a remarkable five years playing Shiv Roy in the four series of ‘Succession’. Sarah was born in Adelaide in 1987. She has appeared in the Australian shows ‘All Saints’ and ‘Packed To The Rafters’ before landing the role of Shiv is ‘Succession’ between 2018 and 2013.

The Picture of Dorian Gray was developed by the Sydney Theatre Company. Michael Cassel Group has partnered with the STC for the London production.

Director and Adapter, Kip Williams said “In creating a new piece of theatre like The Picture of Dorian Gray you always hope to have the opportunity to share it with a wider audience. I am so excited for theatre lovers in London to experience our show and am thrilled to have the extraordinary Sarah Snook bringing to life the many characters of Oscar Wilde’s remarkable story.”

“I knew, from the very first time I saw The Picture of Dorian Gray, that it deserved a global audience,” Michael Cassel, producer of the West End season, said. “Kip Williams’ genius production is transformative, innovative, transfixing and entertaining and I am beyond excited that the inimitable Sarah Snook will star in this incredible production.”

The Picture of Dorian Gray will begin performances on Tuesday 23 January 2024.

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY

The Theatre Royal Haymarket

18 Suffolk Street

London

SW1Y 4HT

CAST

Sarah Snook

CREATIVE TEAM

Adapter & Director Kip Williams

Scenic & Costume Designer Marg Horwell

Lighting Designer Nick Schlieper

Composer & Sound Designer Clemence Williams

Video Designer David Bergman

Dramaturg & Creative Associate Eryn Jean Norvill

PRODUCTION DATES

Tuesday 23 January – Saturday 13 April 2024

PRESS NIGHT

Wednesday 31 January 2024 at 7:00pm

PERFORMANCE TIMES

Mondays – Saturdays: 7.30pm

Thursday & Saturday matinees: 2.30pm

