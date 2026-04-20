Scorpions Cancel India Coming Home Tour Dates Due To Medical Emergency - Noise11 Music News

German hard rock icons Scorpions have been forced to scrap their highly anticipated four city tour of India following sudden health concerns within the band.

by Paul Cashmere

Scorpions have officially cancelled their upcoming Coming Home tour of India, originally slated to begin this week. The legendary German hard rock outfit was scheduled to perform four major dates across the subcontinent starting in Shillong on April 21, followed by appearances in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The cancellation, confirmed by local tour organisers BookMyShow Live on Friday, comes as a significant blow to the region’s rock community, who have waited nearly two decades for the band’s return to the territory.

This sudden halt to the 60th anniversary celebrations highlights the physical toll of a global touring schedule on veteran performers. While the specific nature of the illness has not been disclosed, the decision to pull the plug on the entire leg suggests a serious medical requirement for recovery. For Scorpions, a band currently navigating a milestone year, the priority has shifted from the stage to the stability of the members’ health, ensuring the longevity of a career that began in Hanover in 1965.

The specific dates affected include the opening night at JN Stadium in Shillong on April 21, the HUDA Grounds in Delhi-NCR on April 24, the NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on April 26, and the final show at Jio Gardens in Mumbai on April 30. In an official statement, BookMyShow Live expressed regret, noting that the shows stand cancelled due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members. They apologised for the disappointment caused to fans and clarified that the band remains very keen to perform in India when their future schedule permits. Ticketing procedures are already being addressed, with the promoters confirming that all tickets purchased through the platform will be automatically refunded within seven to ten working days. Klaus Meine, the band’s longtime vocalist, has previously spoken about the passion the group still feels for the road, but this medical setback follows a pattern of recent health-related disruptions, including the cancellation of 60th anniversary shows in South America last year.

Scorpions occupy a unique space in the heavy metal hierarchy, having sold over 100 million records worldwide since Rudolf Schenker founded the group sixty years ago. Their timeline is marked by era-defining anthems, from the early krautrock experiments of Lonesome Crow in 1972 to the global dominance of Blackout in 1982 and Love At First Sting in 1984. This India tour was intended as a triumphant homecoming of sorts, being their first visit to the country since 2007. In the broader industry, the cancellation reflects a growing trend where legacy acts must balance the demand for global tours with the realities of aging. The band’s current lineup, featuring Schenker, Meine, Matthias Jabs, bassist Pawel Maciwoda, and former Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee, has been touring behind their 2022 release, Rock Believer. Historically, Scorpions have been referred to as the ambassadors of rock, famously performing at the Moscow Music Peace Festival and soundtracking the fall of the Berlin Wall with Wind Of Change. Missing this South Asian leg creates a gap in their 2026 itinerary that fans hope will eventually be filled once the medical situation resolves.

While the medical necessity is the primary driver for the cancellation, the logistical vacuum left behind in India is substantial. Unlike European or North American markets where rescheduling is often swift, the Indian touring circuit presents unique challenges regarding venue availability and international freight. Some industry observers point to the increasing difficulty of securing international act insurance for legacy tours, though no such issues were explicitly cited by the promoters. The disappointment among the Indian fanbase is palpable, particularly in Shillong, often referred to as the rock capital of India, where high-profile international acts are a rare occurrence. Some fans have expressed frustration on social media regarding the unforeseen nature of the health issues, given the previous cancellations in South America. However, the consensus remains one of concern for the band’s well-being, acknowledging that at this stage of their career, the health of the founding members is the primary factor that ensures the music continues for years to come.

Looking ahead, the band’s schedule remains intact for their upcoming appearances in Abu Dhabi on May 3 and a subsequent summer run across Europe. Furthermore, the highly anticipated Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s PH Live is still slated to commence on September 17, 2026. Klaus Meine has previously described the Vegas residency as pure rock and roll joy and expressed excitement about returning to sting the city again. For Indian fans, the wait continues, with the hope that the Coming Home tour will eventually find its way back to their shores within the band’s future touring schedule.

Effected Dates

April 21 2026, Shillong, JN Stadium

April 24 2026, Delhi-NCR, HUDA Grounds

April 26 2026, Bengaluru, NICE Grounds

April 30 2026, Mumbai, Jio Gardens, BKC

For tickets and refund information visit bookmyshow.com

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