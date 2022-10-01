Scott Weiland's Cover of John and Yoko's Happy Xmas Released - Noise11.com

Scott Weiland’s cover of the John Lennon and Yoko Ono Christmas classic ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ has been released.
The track will feature on an expanded edition of Weiland’s Christmas album ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’, originally released in 2011.
The new edition has had four tracks added. The Lennon’s song, ‘White Christmas’, ‘Winter Wonderland’ and ‘Have Yourself a Merry Christmas’.
Scott Weiland died in December 2015 from a drug overdose.
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year: Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
Side A
01. Happy Xmas (War Is Over) *
02. The Christmas Song
03. I’ll Be Home For Christmas
04. White Christmas
05. Silent Night
06. It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
07. What Child Is This?
Side B
01. Winter Wonderland
02. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
03. Happy Christmas And Many More
04. O Holy Night
05. White Christmas – Lavish Studio Rehearsal *
06. Winter Wonderland – Lavish Studio Rehearsal*
07. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Lavish Studio Rehearsal *
* = Previously unreleased
