Noah Weiland Releases New Music With Solo Song ‘Yesterday’ - Noise11.com

Noah Weiland, the son of Stone Temple Pilot’s late singer Scott Weiland, has a new song ‘Yesterday’.

Before starting to release his own music, Noah had the band Suspect208 with Slash’s son London Hudson on drums and Robert Trujillo’s son Tye Trujillo on bass. He was fired from the band because of drug use. The band broke up soon after. He moved on from the experience with the song ‘Good Riddance and Goodbye’ about his battle to give up drugs.

Scott Weiland died 3 December, 2016 while on tour in Minnesota. He was 48.

