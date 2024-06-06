Stone Temple Pilots ‘Purple’ Turns 30 - Noise11.com

Purple’, the second album for Stone Temple Pilots, was released 30 years ago on June 7, 1994.

‘Purple’ came less than two years after the first STP album ‘Core’ from September 1992 which sold over 8 million copies in America. ‘Purple’ ended up with 6 million sales but was the band’s first USA and Australia number one.

Three singles were released from ‘Purple’ and all three are essential to a STP setlist to this day.

‘Big Empty’, the first single, premiered at a MTV Unplugged performance and was also used in the 1994 Brandon Lee movie ‘The Crow’.

Big Empty

Vasoline

Interstate Love Song

Tracklist

1. Meatplow”

2. “Vaseline”

3. “Lounge Fly”

4. “Interstate Love Song”

5. “Still Remains”

6. “Pretty Penny”

7. “Silvergun Superman”

8. “Big Empty”

9. “Unglued”

10. “Army Ants”

11. “Kitchenware & Candybars”

Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland died in 2015 at age 48. Chester Bennington on Linkin Park took over the singer duty in 2013 prior to Weiland’s departure. That line-up released the 5 track EP ‘High Rise’ in 2013. Bennington died in 2017 at age 41. ‘High Rise’ was his only recording released with STP.

Current singer Jeff Gutt, a former X Factor contestant, joined STP in 2016. He has released two album with the band ‘Stone Temple Pilots’ (2016) and ‘Perdida’ (2020).

At the most recent STP gig on 17 May 2024, they played:

Wicked Garden (from Core, 1992)

Vasoline (from Purple, 1994)

Big Bang Baby (from Tiny Music, 1996)

Down (from No 4, 1999)

Meadow (from Stone Temple Pilots, 2018)

Silvergun Superman (from Purple, 1994)

Still Remains (from Purple, 1994)

Big Empty (from Purple, 1994)

Plush (from Core, 1992)

Interstate Love Song (from Purple, 1994)

Crackerman (from Core, 1992)

Dead & Bloated (from Core, 1992)

Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart (from Tiny Music, 1996)

Encore:

Piece of Pie (from Core, 1992)

Sex Type Thing (from Core, 1992)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

