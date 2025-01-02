 Sean Combs Branded A Monster In New Documentary - Noise11.com
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com

Sean Diddy Combs

Sean Combs Branded A Monster In New Documentary

by Music-News.com on January 3, 2025

in News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been branded “a monster” in an explosive new TV documentary.

Combs was arrested in New York last September and will stand trial in May this year to face charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution – to which he has pleaded not guilty.

A new documentary airing via Peacock, titled Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, features interviews with members of the musician’s inner circle – including a former bodyguard, a childhood friend and more.

In a trailer for the documentary, Lisa Bloom, the attorney that is representing Dawn Richards in a civil case against Combs, is shown blasting him, “Sean Combs is a monster.”

While an insider is shown claiming he witnessed Combs entertaining underage women.

They said, “I’ve been with Sean for quite a while and I’ve captured a lot of moments. Anytime a studio or any rooms is (lit with red lighting), he’s making love, sex.”

They alleged, “Some of the girls who were in the room, for sure, they were underage.”

As well as the federal charges against him, Combs has also been accused by more than 100 individuals of abusing them – including allegations of involuntary drugging and sexual assault.

Combs has furiously denied all the charges and accusations made against him and has been held in a New York prison since his arrest over three months ago.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy will stream via Peacock on Tuesday 14 January.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Receives Key To City of Melbourne and Slaps Down The ABC

Robbie Williams has taken a swipe at the Australian Broadcasting Commission (ABC) at the event at Federal Square in Melbourne where he was awarded the Key to the City of Melbourne.

9 minutes ago
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Federation Square Melbourne Q&A 5pm 2 January Information

Robbie Williams fans planning to head to Federation Square in Melbourne this afternoon are advised to plan ahead.

2 days ago
Fatboy Slim photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Mother of Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) Died on Christmas Day

Fatboy Slim's mother passed away on Christmas Day, his son Woody Cook has confirmed.

6 days ago
Pete Doherty, music news, noise11.com, The Libertines
Babyshambles To Reactivate In 2025

Pete Doherty has revealed plans for a Babyshambles tour in 2025.

December 27, 2024
Casey Chaos of Amen Facebook profile pic
Amen’s Casey Chaos Dead at 59

Casey Chaos (real name Karim Chmielinski) of Amen has died at the age of 59.

December 23, 2024
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams To Perform For Sydney New Years Eve Show

Robbie Williams has returned to Australia for a performance at the ABC’s New Years Eye show from Sydney.

December 23, 2024
Superchunk, The Meanies, Delivery, Corner Hotel, 14.12.24 #REVIEW

Billed as the 30th Anniversary tour of Foolish, Superchunk’s fourth and arguably best studio album, was written after the breakup of founding members, Mac McCaughan and Laura Ballance. Foolish was the melodic punk soundtrack for those older fans at the Corner tonight, growing up in the 90’s.

December 22, 2024