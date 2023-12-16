Second Stones Singles Box To Be Released February 2024 - Noise11.com

Volume two of the Rolling Stones Decca singles collection on vinyl will be released in February 2024.

‘The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971’ starts with the UK and US versions of the ‘Paint It Black’ singles with ‘Stupid Girl’ on the b-side of the US version and ‘Long Long While’ on the b-side of the UK version.

The final release for Decca was ‘Brown Sugar’/’Bitch’ in 1971. The Stones started their own label Rolling Stones Records at that time and beyond. ‘Brown Sugar’ was licenced to both Allen Klein’s ABKCO Records and the new Stones label so appears as part of this collection, but can also appear of Rolling Stones Records collections. It was the lead single from the ‘Sticky Fingers’ album.

“I Don’t Know Why,” “Out Of Time” and the stereo mix of the 1969 #1 hit “Honky Tonk Women” were 45s that came out in 1975-76, around the time ABKCO issued the Stones rarities album Metamorphosis. “Sympathy For The Devil” was remixed separately by The Neptunes and Fat Boy Slim in 2003 and originally released as part of a Super Audio CD at the time – it exists here as a 7” vinyl record.

The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 tracklist:

“Paint It, Black” US version (originally released May 1966)

Side A: Paint It, Black

Side B: Stupid Girl

“Paint It, Black” UK version (originally released May 1966)

Side A: Paint It, Black

Side B: Long Long While

“Mother’s Little Helper” (originally released June 1966)

Side A: Mother’s Little Helper

Side B: Lady Jane

“Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?” (originally released September 1966)

Side A: Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?

Side B: Who’s Driving Your Plane

“Let’s Spend The Night Together” (originally released January 1967)

Side A: Let’s Spend The Night Together

Side B: Ruby Tuesday

“We Love You” (originally released August 1967)

Side A: We Love You

Side B: Dandelion

“She’s A Rainbow” (originally released November 1967)

Side A: She’s A Rainbow

Side B: 2000 Light Years From Home

“In Another Land” (originally released December 1967)

Side A: In Another Land

Side B: The Lantern

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (originally released May 1968)

Side A: Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Side B: Child Of The Moon

“Street Fighting Man” US version (originally released August 1968)

Side A: Street Fighting Man

Side B: No Expectations

“Honky Tonk Women” (originally released July 1969)

Side A: Honky Tonk Women (mono mix)

Side B: You Can’t Always Get What You Want

“Memo From Turner” (originally released November 1970)

Side A: Memo From Turner (Mick Jagger)

Side B: Natural Magic (Ry Cooder) from the film Performance

“Street Fighting Man” UK maxi-single (originally released June 1971)

Side A:

1. Street Fighting Man

2. Surprise Surprise

Side B: Everybody Needs Somebody To Love

“Brown Sugar” (A-side originally released April 1971; B-side originally released June 1971)

Side A: Brown Sugar

Side B: Wild Horses

“I Don’t Know Why” (originally released May 1975)

Side A: I Don’t Know Why (aka Don’t Know Why I Love You)

Side B: Try A Little Harder

“Out Of Time” (originally released September 1975)

Side A: Out Of Time

Side B: Jiving Sister Fanny

“Honky Tonk Women” (originally released April 1976)

Side A: Honky Tonk Women (stereo mix)

Side B: Sympathy For The Devil

“Sympathy For The Devil” Remix (originally released as part of SACD E.P. & CD single September 2003)

Side A: Sympathy For The Devil (The Neptunes Remix)

Side B: Sympathy For The Devil (Fat Boy Slim Remix)

Pre-orders here

