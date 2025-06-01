Shakira Cancels Second Concert Due To "Technical Issues" - Noise11.com

Shakira has cancelled her second concert in the space of three days due to ongoing technical issues.

Shakira was forced to cancel her show at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday due to a stage safety issue, which has caused a domino effect and left her unable to perform in Washington D.C. as part of the LGBTQ+ festival on Saturday night.

“Due to complications with the previous show in Boston, Shakira’s full tour production cannot be transported to Washington, D.C. in time for her scheduled performance at Nationals Park on Saturday, May 31,” reads a statement from the ballpark. “As a result, the D.C. show has been cancelled. Despite every effort to make it happen, it is not possible to move forward as planned.”

Shakira said that she was “devastated” to cancel two of the shows on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour.

“I have been counting the days, excited to be reunited with my fans in both Washington and Boston, and my team and I have made every effort to make it happen, but it doesn’t depend on any one of us right now, and I am devastated that these shows were just not possible this time,” she commented, reports TMZ. “I promise that I will do everything in my power to be with you as soon as I can.”

Shakira singer’s previous show in Boston was called off shortly before it was set to start “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Tour operator Live Nation later explained, “During a routine pre-show check, structural elements were identified as not being up to standard, so the shows were cancelled. All team members are safe.”

Shakira kicked off her tour, in support of her twelfth studio album of the same name, in February. She is next set to perform in Atlanta on 2 June.

