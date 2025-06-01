Rihanna's Father Ron Fenty Dies At Age 70 - Noise11.com

Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, has died. He was 70. According to Starcom Network, Fenty died in Los Angeles following “a brief illness”. His official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Sources told the Barbadian news outlet that Fenty’s family was with him around the time of his death.

Rihanna – who is currently pregnant with her third baby – was born to Fenty and mother Monica Braithwaite in February 1988.

Along with brothers Rajad and Rorrey, Rihanna also has three half-siblings from her father’s previous relationships – sisters Samantha and Kandy, and brother Jamie.

The family grew up in Bridgetown in Barbados, where Rihanna lived until she was 16.

The pair divorced in 2002, when the Umbrella singer was 14.

Rihanna’s relationship with her father has had its ups and downs over the years.

After the star was assaulted by her then-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009, Fenty reportedly spoke to the press about the incident without his daughter’s consent.

A year later, Rihanna revealed to Oprah that she had “repaired” her relationship with Fenty, but then in 2019 she sued him for allegedly exploiting her name for financial gain.

She filed to dismiss the lawsuit three weeks before it went to court, according to the BBC.

