Avatar Have New Music and Tours with Metallica and Iron Maiden - Noise11.com

Sweden’s metal band Avatar have released new music for 2025 with ‘Captain Goat’. They also have tours with Metallica and Iron Maiden on the way.

“I think it will be very clear to people hearing ‘Captain Goat’, that the rules once again have changed,” states vocalist Johannes Eckerström. “It will always be metal. It will always be Avatar. We will never do the same song twice and we will always find ways to reinvent ourselves. It’s the only way we know how to do this, and the only way to give ourselves a shot at being the best we have ever been. ‘Captain Goat’ uses the motif of Satan and the spirit’s journey through the underworld as a meditation. It is a negotiation with the harsh state of being and finding acceptance as you navigate the ruthless darkness of life.”

Avatar is vocalist Johannes Eckerström, guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson

Watch the Noise11 interview with Johannes Eckerström of Avatar:

11/5 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren11/6 — San Diego, CA — The Observatory San Diego11/7 — Riverside, CA — Riverside Municipal Auditorium11/8 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl11/10 — Seattle, WA — Moore Theater11/11 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theatre11/12 — Boise, ID — Revolution11/14 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union11/15 — Denver, CO — Fillmore11/17 — Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore11/18 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee11/20 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit11/21 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE11/22 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live!11/23 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring11/25 — Huntington, NY — Paramount11/26 — Boston, MA — House of Blues11/28 — Allentown, PA — Archer Music Hall11/29 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte11/30 — Louisville, KY — Old Forester’s Paristown Hall12/2 — Chicago, IL — Riviera Theater12/4 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works12/5 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant12/6 — Tulsa, OK — Tulsa Theater12/7 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

AVATAR ON TOUR WITH IRON MAIDEN:

7/3 — Belfort, FR — Eurockéennes

7/5 — Madrid, ES — Cívitas Metropolitano

7/6 — Lisbon, PT — MEO Arena

7/9 — Zurich, CH — Hallenstadion

7/11 — Gelsenkirchen, DE — Veltins Arena

7/13 — Padova, IT — Studio Euganeo

7/15 — Bremen, DE — Bürgerweide

7/17 — Vienna, AT — Ernst Happel Stadium

7/19 — Paris, FR — Paris La Défense Arena

7/20 — Paris, FR — Paris La Défense Arena

7/23 — Arnhem, NL — GelreDome

7/25 — Frankfurt, DE — Deutsche Bank Park

7/26 — Stuttgart, DE — Cannstatter Wasen

7/29 — Berlin, DE — Waldbühne Berlin

7/30 — Berlin, DE —Waldbühne Berlin

8/2 — Warsaw, PL — PGE Narodowy

8/9 — Kortrijk, BE — Alcatraz Festival*

2025 MEXICO HEADLINE

10/31 — Mexico City, MX — The Pepsi Center

2026 EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR:

2/5 — Stockholm, SE — Fållan

2/7 — Helsinki, FI — Kulttuuritalo

2/9 — Oslo, NO — Sentrum Scene

2/10 — Copenhagen, DK — Vega

2/11 — Osnabrück, DE — Die Botschaft

2/12 — Brussels, BE — A.B.

2/14 — London, UK — Exhibition

2/15 — Manchester, UK — Academy

2/16 — Glasgow, UK — Barrowland

2/17 — Nottingham, UK — Rock City

2/18 — Bristol, UK — O2 Academy

2/20 — Amsterdam, NL — AFAS Live

2/21 — Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU — Rockhal

2/22 — Zürich, CH — Komplex

2/24 — Barcelona, ES — Razzmatazz

2/25 — Madrid, ES — La Riviera

2/27 — Lisbon, PT — LAV

2/28 — Bilbao, ES — Santana 27

3/2 — Lyon, FR — Le Cube

3/3 — Milan, IT — Alcatraz

3/4 — Vienna, AT — Gasometer

3/5 — Munich, DE — Tonhalle

3/6 — Cologne, DE — E-Werk

3/7 — Paris, FR — Le Zenith

3/9 — Wiesbaden, DE — Schlachthof

3/10 — Zlin, CZ — Sports Hall Datart

3/11 — Warsaw, PL — Stodola

3/12 — Berlin, DE — Columbiahalle

3/13 — Hamburg, DE — Docks

SUPPORTING METALLICA — SUMMER 2026:

5/24 — Frankfurt, DE — Deutsche Bank Park

6/11 — Budapest, HU — Puskas Arena

6/19 — Dublin, IE — Aviva Stadium

7/5 — London, UK — London Stadium

