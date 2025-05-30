 Miley Cyrus ‘Something Beautiful Movie Inspired By Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ - Noise11.com
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Miley Cyrus ‘Something Beautiful Movie Inspired By Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’

by Paul Cashmere on May 30, 2025

in News

Miley Cyrus says her upcoming musical movie ‘Something Beautiful’ was inspired by The Wall, the Pink Floyd movie of 1980.

Like Floyd’s movie/album, Cyrus described the movie ‘Something Beautiful’ as “a unique visual experience fueled by fantasy” and “one of a kind pop opera”. In her interview with Zane Rowe for Apple Music she said the movie is her “way of touring” suggesting that there won’t be an actual live tour to promote the album.

The ‘Something Beautiful’ album is out now. The movie will premiere on 6 June 2025 at the Beacon Theatre New York. It will have a one-night only screening on June 12 in North America and the rest of the world in 27 June.

Here is the title track:

How this all aligns with Pink Floyd is anyones guess at this stage. I assume she just means has a movie to match the album.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Avatar Photo By Johan Carlén
Avatar Have New Music and Tours with Metallica and Iron Maiden

Sweden’s metal band Avatar have released new music for 2025 with ‘Captain Goat’. They also have tours with Metallica and Iron Maiden on the way.

1 day ago
Pendulum To Release First Album In 15 Years

Pendulum have announced their first studio album in 15 years, 'Inertia'.

3 days ago
The 1975
The Next Album For The 1975 Is In Progress

The 1975 are working on a follow-up to 2022’s ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language'.

3 days ago
OneRepublic
OneRepublic To Headline Lookout Festival in 2026

OneRepublic will tour Australia for a fifth time and this time headline outdoor show on the Lookout Festival.

5 days ago
Kisschasy (supplied)
Kisschasy Release First Song In 16 Years ‘Lie To Me’

Kisschasy have new music. ‘Lie To Me’ is the first song from the Mornington, Victoria band in 16 years.

May 23, 2025
Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo at One Electric Day 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Ian Kenny Will Rock Out With Karnivool On Another Tour

Ian Kenny has sent his Birds on a holiday to Tokyo and resurrected Karnivool for an Australian tour.

May 22, 2025
Nick Littlemore and Ladyhawke Teenager
Nick Littlemore of PNAU and Ladyhawke Premiere New Teenager Collaboration

Two decades in, PNAU’s Nick Littlemore is back with Ladyhawke as Teenager.

May 21, 2025