Miley Cyrus ‘Something Beautiful Movie Inspired By Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ - Noise11.com

Miley Cyrus says her upcoming musical movie ‘Something Beautiful’ was inspired by The Wall, the Pink Floyd movie of 1980.

Like Floyd’s movie/album, Cyrus described the movie ‘Something Beautiful’ as “a unique visual experience fueled by fantasy” and “one of a kind pop opera”. In her interview with Zane Rowe for Apple Music she said the movie is her “way of touring” suggesting that there won’t be an actual live tour to promote the album.

The ‘Something Beautiful’ album is out now. The movie will premiere on 6 June 2025 at the Beacon Theatre New York. It will have a one-night only screening on June 12 in North America and the rest of the world in 27 June.

Here is the title track:

How this all aligns with Pink Floyd is anyones guess at this stage. I assume she just means has a movie to match the album.

