Shania Twain Documentary Picked Up By Netflix - Noise11.com

A documentary about Shania Twain will be released on Netflix next week.

Shania Twain released the trailer for her career-spanning documentary, Not Just a Girl, on YouTube and social media on Wednesday. It will be released via the streaming service on 26 July.

According to the announcement, the documentary “takes viewers from her humble beginnings in Timmins, Ontario, where she was raised poor and inspired by the story of Dolly Parton, through her initial record label signing in Nashville, and onto her career-defining moment meeting her future husband and rock producer Mutt Lange ahead of writing, recording and releasing her breakthrough album The Woman in Me.”

The film will also feature footage from studio sessions throughout Twain’s career, brand-new interviews with the Canadian singer and appearances from famous faces including Taylor Swift, Lionel Richie, Diplo, Orville Peck, Kelsea Ballerini, Bo Derek and more.

“She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres,” Richie says in the trailer. “She was that trailblazer.”

In a voiceover, Twain can be heard commenting “Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary. You gotta be brave.”

The documentary was produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley.

It is being released on the same day as Twain’s compilation album Not Just A Girl (The Highlights).

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

