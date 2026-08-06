Shonen Knife Announce Australian Tour Around Let's Knife: Re-Cut Release - Noise11 Music News

Japanese pop-punk pioneers Shonen Knife will return to Australia this October with a national tour timed to the Australian and New Zealand release of their newly recorded album Let’s Knife: Re-Cut, revisiting the record that helped establish the band internationally more than three decades ago.

by Paul Cashmere

Shonen Knife have announced an Australian tour for October 2026 to coincide with the Australian and New Zealand release of Let’s Knife: Re-Cut on 21 August through Valve/MGM. The tour will take the Osaka trio across capital cities and regional centres, with festival appearances and headline dates supported by a rotating line-up of Australian acts including Moler, Turnstyle and Media Puzzle.

For Shonen Knife, the release of Let’s Knife: Re-Cut revisits one of the defining records in the band’s international career. Rather than remastering the original, the group has returned to the material with its current line-up of vocalist and guitarist Naoko Yamano, bassist Atsuko Yamano and drummer Risa Kawano, recording fresh versions of the songs that introduced the band to a global audience in the early 1990s.

The project also reflects the enduring appeal of a band that has continued recording and touring for more than four decades. Formed in Osaka in 1981, Shonen Knife became one of the first Japanese independent rock acts to build a sustained international following, combining melodic punk influences with lyrics inspired by everyday life, food, animals and popular culture.

Let’s Knife occupies a significant place in the band’s history. Following growing underground recognition in the United States, Shonen Knife attracted the attention of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who publicly described the group as his favourite band and invited them to join Nirvana on tour in 1992. At the time, Shonen Knife had not yet heard of Nirvana, but accepted the invitation, recording English-language versions of earlier songs for what became Let’s Knife before embarking on the tour.

The original release introduced many international listeners to songs that had previously only appeared on the band’s Japanese recordings and became the group’s breakthrough outside Japan. Cobain’s support also brought wider attention to Shonen Knife during a period when alternative rock was entering the mainstream.

The new recording was produced with Goo Goo Dolls bassist Robby Takac serving as executive producer and was recorded at Good Charamel Audio in Buffalo, New York. According to the band, the album features newly recorded versions of the songs performed by the current line-up, effectively revisiting many of the group’s live favourites while reflecting how the band sounds today.

The Australian tour begins on 14 October at Melbourne’s Tote before travelling through Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland, the Northern Territory, the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales. Along the way, the band will also appear at Melbourne’s Croxton Block Party alongside King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Babe Rainbow, and at Brisbane’s ZED51 festival with Mudhoney, Custard, The Mark Of Cain, Cash Savage & The Last Drinks and other artists.

Support acts vary throughout the tour. Melbourne indie rock band Moler will appear on selected eastern states dates, Perth cult favourites Turnstyle will join a number of shows across Western Australia, Canberra, Sydney, Bathurst and Avalon Beach, while Lismore punk outfit Media Puzzle will also feature on the final New South Wales and ACT performances.

Shonen Knife’s influence extends well beyond their own catalogue. The band helped establish a pathway for Japanese independent artists to develop audiences outside their home country at a time when such international careers were uncommon. Their blend of Ramones-inspired punk, 1960s pop melodies and bilingual songwriting earned admiration from artists including Sonic Youth and Redd Kross, while later albums continued to reinforce their reputation as one of Japan’s most enduring rock exports.

Since their formation, Shonen Knife have released more than 20 studio albums, most recently Our Best Place in 2023. Throughout numerous line-up changes, Naoko Yamano has remained the band’s constant member, with founding bassist Atsuko Yamano rejoining permanently in 2016. Together with drummer Risa Kawano, the current line-up now returns to the material that first introduced Shonen Knife to audiences around the world.

With Let’s Knife: Re-Cut released on 21 August and an extensive Australian itinerary following in October, the band continues a career that has now spanned 45 years while revisiting one of the most significant recordings in its catalogue.

Tour Dates

14 October, Melbourne, The Tote

15 October, Ballarat, Volta

16 October, Belgrave, Sooki Bar

17 October, Melbourne, Croxton Block Party

18 October, Hobart, Altar

21 October, Perth, Milk Bar

22 October, Adelaide, The Gov

24 October, Brisbane, ZED51 Festival

25 October, Alice Springs, Alice Brewing Co

28 October, Canberra, Baso

29 October, Sydney, Crowbar

30 October, Bathurst, Keystone 1889

31 October, Avalon Beach, Avalon Beach RSL

1 November, Newcastle, King Street

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