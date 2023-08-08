 Sinéad O'Connor Farewelled in Ireland - Noise11.com
Sinead O'Connor at Point Nepean, Victoria 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sinead O'Connor at Point Nepean, Victoria 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sinéad O’Connor Farewelled in Ireland

by Music-News.com on August 9, 2023

in News

Sinéad O’Connor’s fans gathered in Bray, Ireland on Tuesday to say goodbye to the late singer.

O’Connor was found unresponsive at her home in London on 26 July, and on Tuesday, she was laid to rest after a private funeral service in her homeland of Ireland.

Hundreds of mourners lined the route along Strand Road in Bray, County Wicklow to pay their respects to the 56-year-old singer. They threw flowers on the hearse as the cortege went by and left flowers and hand-written notes outside her former home Montebello, where she lived for 15 years until 2021.

According to Sky News, a campervan joined the procession and played O’Connor’s songs from speakers mounted on the roof.

The private funeral service was attended by Irish President Michael D. Higgins as well as O’Connor’s fellow Irish musicians Bob Geldof and Bono and The Edge of U2.

O’Connor converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat. Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri from the Islamic Centre of Ireland delivered her eulogy during the ceremony.

“The more she sang and spoke about her own pain, as well as about the pervasive sins in society that she witnessed, the more her voice and her words resonated with listeners and touched their hearts,” he said. “Sinead never stopped her search to know God fully, exemplifying a life marked with a deep communion with God.”

Noting that O’Connor “suffered more than her share of hardship and adversity” but still carried an “undertone of hope”, he called her a “unique daughter of Ireland who moved so many hearts with her mighty voice and unflinching honesty”.

He later added, “May this ceremony be a testament to the enduring power of humanity’s collective spirit, as we bid farewell to a remarkable soul who touched us all.”

O’Connor’s cause of death has not been disclosed.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Peter Garrett To Perform Second Alter Egos Show for 2023

Peter Garrett will resurrect his short-lived side-project The Alter Egos for a second show for 2023 for the Clearly Festival in Kiama in November.

57 mins ago
Pretenders ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chrissie Hynde Says A Woman Directing Barbie Is Irrelevant

Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders says “who gives a shit” if a woman directed the new Barbie movie and “who gives two shits” if the movie made over $1billion.

2 hours ago
The Screaming Jets 2023 photo Kane Hibberd
The Screaming Jets Go The Big Ballad For New Song Second Chance

The Screaming Jets have a new album called ‘Professional Misconduct’ coming and have chosen the path of “the big ballad” to lead the way with ‘Second Chance’.

2 hours ago
Ian Moss photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ian Moss Premieres Rivers Run Dry Live With Solo Hits and Chisel Favs

Ian Moss has kicked off his solo shows for 2023 showcasing the new album ‘Rivers Run Dry’ but there is also a healthy serving of previous hits and his Cold Chisel favourites.

22 hours ago
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Morrissey To Tour Australia In December

Morrissey will be back touring Australia in December 2023.

1 day ago
Sinead O'Connor at Point Nepean, Victoria 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sinéad O’Connor Clifftop Tribute Held In Hometown

A clifftop tribute to Sinéad O'Connor has been unveiled outside the late singer's hometown.

2 days ago
Sinead O'Connor at Point Nepean, Victoria 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sinéad O’Connor Funeral To Be Held Tuesday 8 August

Sinéad O’Connor’s funeral will take place in Ireland on Tuesday.

2 days ago