Sir Brian May Is A Good Knight Sending A Thank You Message - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on January 2, 2023

The newly knighted Sir Brian May has sent a special message to fans following his knighthood by King Charles III in the New Year’s Honors.

“I’m just here to say thank you for all of your messages following the announcement of my Knighthood. I’m very thrilled and very touched by the love that’s come from you and my support. I will do my very best to be worthy,” he posted in a video message on his socials.

He then signed off as “Sir Bri”.

Brian May was appointed a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Queen Elizabeth II in 2005 and earned his PhD in Astrophysics in 2007. Dr Brian May was Chancellor of Liverpool John Moores University from 2008 to 2013 and a collaborator with NASA for the New Horizons Pluto mission. He even has an asteroid named after him. 52665 brianmay was dedicated in 1998.

Previously knighted musicians include include Tom Jones, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Elton John, Ray Davies, Cliff Richards, Shirley Bassey, Rod Stewart, Van Morrison and Beatles producer George Martin.

