 Slash and Erik Grönwall Join Michael Schenker For ‘Mother Mary’ - Noise11.com
Slash and Erik Grönwall Join Michael Schenker For ‘Mother Mary’

by Paul Cashmere on June 20, 2024

in News

Michael Schenker has lots of mates helping him pay tribute to his old band UFO with Slash and Erik Grönwall joining him for the first single ‘Mother Mary’.

The ‘My Years With UFO’ album will feature appearances from Axl Rose, Kai Hansen, Roger Glover, Joey Tempest, Biff Byford, Jeff Scott Soto, John Norum, Dee Snider, Joel Hoekstra, Joe Lynn Turner, Carmine Appice, Adrian Vandenberg, Michael Voss and Stephen Pearcy, as well as Slash and Erik.

Schenker was a member of UFO from 1972 to 1978. He appeared on the albums ‘Phenomenon (1974) through to ‘Strangers In The Night’ (1979).

The Michael Schenker Band for this album is Michael with Derek Sherinian on keys, Brian Tichy on drums, and Barry Sparks on bass.

My Life With UFO tracklisting:

01. Natural Thing (feat. Dee Snider, Joel Hoekstra)
02. Only You Can Rock Me (feat. Joey Tempest, Roger Glover)
03. Doctor, Doctor (feat. Joe Lynn Turner, Carmine Appice)
04. Mother Mary (feat. Slash, Erik Grönwall)
05. This Kids (feat. Biff Byford)
06. Love To Love (feat. Axl Rose)
07. Lights Out (feat. Jeff Scott Soto, John Norum)
08. Rock Bottom (feat. Kai Hansen)
09. Too Hot To Handle (feat. Joe Lynn Turner, Adrian Vandenberg, Carmine Appice)
10. Let It Roll (feat. Michael Voss)
11. Shoot, Shoot (feat. Stephen Pearcy)

Noise11.com

