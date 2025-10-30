 Victoria's Young Music Talent To Shine At The Espy For SongMakers LIVE Debut - Noise11.com
Young Victorian musicians perform live on stage at The Espy for SongMakers LIVE 2025

Left to right Electric Stardust, THE VICEROYS, The Routine

Victoria’s Young Music Talent To Shine At The Espy For SongMakers LIVE Debut

by Paul Cashmere on October 30, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

The next generation of Victorian music talent will take centre stage this November when SongMakers LIVE makes its debut at one of Australia’s most iconic live music venues, The Espy in St Kilda. On Sunday 23 November, sixteen emerging bands from across the state will showcase their original songs in a special all-ages event designed to give young artists their first taste of performing on a professional stage.

The initiative, run by APRA AMCOS and funded by Creative Victoria and the Victorian Government’s Community Support Fund, expands on the long-running SongMakers program. Since its launch in 2013, SongMakers has empowered more than 5,000 young Australians and their teachers across 280 schools nationwide, leading to the creation of over 1,000 original songs. The program has also fostered the early careers of alumni including Taka Perry, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, and Tia Gostelow – all of whom have gone on to national recognition.

Now, with SongMakers LIVE, the program is stepping beyond the classroom and into the public spotlight. Sixteen acts that have previously participated in SongMakers will take part in performance training at Melbourne’s legendary Bakehouse Studios before hitting the Espy stage. There, they’ll be guided by a team of industry mentors including Claire Rayner (Rromarin), Jackson Phelan, Joel Ma (Joelistics), and Liz Drummond (Elizabeth M. Drummond).

Liz Drummond said she was thrilled to help shape the inaugural event. “I am so excited to be a mentor for the very first SongMakers LIVE. I can’t imagine how transformative this experience would have been for me as a young person – spending a full day at Bakehouse rehearsing with friends, being mentored by professionals and learning how to build a great live show from scratch,” she said. “The young people will have access to all the gear and guidance they need in preparation for their gig at the iconic Espy. It will be super fun, and I’m keen to see lasting and potentially life-changing friendships and collaborations form in real time.”

The line-up will include some of Victoria’s most promising young bands such as Geelong punk rock trio Electric Stardust, Belmont pop-rockers The Routine, and grunge outfit The Viceroys, with more acts to be announced soon.

SongMakers LIVE aims to give students a hands-on introduction to the full concert experience – from stagecraft and technical setup to soundchecking and performance confidence. The program reflects the enduring importance of youth music development in Victoria, a state that has long produced world-class artists through community initiatives and creative mentorship.

Victorian Program Manager Katja Krstic described the event as a vital bridge between songwriting and live performance, “SongMakers LIVE is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young Victorian songwriters to learn the art of taking their songs from the studio to the stage, with guidance from experienced industry mentors who’ve performed around the globe. We’re thrilled to spotlight a standout group of emerging artists and showcase their original music live – proving that the future of Australian music is already here, and it’s growing in Victoria.”

Tickets are only $10 and the event is open to all ages, a rare opportunity for young fans to see their peers perform on one of Melbourne’s most historic stages. The Espy, officially known as the Hotel Esplanade, has hosted everyone from Paul Kelly and Jet to Midnight Oil, The Living End, and Courtney Barnett, making it a perfect setting for the next wave of local talent to step into the limelight.

SongMakers LIVE
📅 1:30pm, Sunday 23 November 2025
📍 The Espy, St Kilda
🎟 Unlicensed All Ages | Tickets $10
🎶 Full line-up to be announced soon
Tickets: Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Cornel Wilczek and Megan Washington win big at the 2025 Screen Music Awards in Brisbane.
Cornel Wilczek, Megan Washington And Joff Bush Among Major Winners At 2025 Screen Music Awards In Brisbane

The 2025 Screen Music Awards celebrated the best in Australian screen composition at a glittering ceremony at Brisbane's Fortitude Music Hall last night, recognising a powerful year in music for film, TV and games.

2 days ago
David Rodriguez, TAWAZ and Ngaiire to take part in African SongHubs 2024
SongHubs Expands to Africa in Historic Collaboration with AMA, CAPASSO and SAMRO

SongHubs, the flagship songwriting program of APRA AMCOS, is set to make history this October with its first-ever edition in Africa. In a groundbreaking partnership, the African Music Academy (AMA), the Composers Authors and Publishers Association (CAPASSO) and the South African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) have joined forces to launch African SongHubs.

September 30, 2025
APRA Screen Music Awards
Adam Gock, Antony Partos, Cassie To, Dinesh Wicks, Jed Kurzel and Mitch Stewart Dominate 2025 Screen Music Award Nominations

The Australian screen composing community will turn its attention to Brisbane this October when the 2025 Screen Music Awards arrive at the Fortitude Music Hall for the very first time.

September 23, 2025
APRA Professional Development Awards
APRA Reveals Professional Development Awards Finalists

The 61 songwriter and composer finalists for the 2025 APRA Professional Development Awards (PDA) have been revealed and are now one step closer to receiving one of 13 awards when they’re announced in Sydney on Thursday 13 February.

January 21, 2025
APRA Awards ONEFOUR
If APRA Can Reward Misogynist Act ONEFOUR Then Something Needs To Change

A misogynist rap song glorifying violence against women and sex acts has won the APRA Award for Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap song at the 2024 APRA Music Awards.

May 6, 2024
Rebecca Bracewell ART MUSIC AWARDS 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT: The Art Music Awards From APRA AMCOS Complete Winners List 2023

APRA AMCOS Art Music Awards were held in Sydney tonight (15 August 2023).

August 15, 2023
APRA AMCOS
Australian Music Industry Takes Over Parliament House In Sydney

The second NSW Parliamentary Friends of Australian Music (PFOAM) event rocked Macquarie Street last night, with a delegation of New South Wales songwriters, musicians, recording artists and key industry leaders highlighting the contribution the contemporary music industry makes to our economy, our community and our culture.

September 28, 2018