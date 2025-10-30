Victoria's Young Music Talent To Shine At The Espy For SongMakers LIVE Debut - Noise11.com

The next generation of Victorian music talent will take centre stage this November when SongMakers LIVE makes its debut at one of Australia’s most iconic live music venues, The Espy in St Kilda. On Sunday 23 November, sixteen emerging bands from across the state will showcase their original songs in a special all-ages event designed to give young artists their first taste of performing on a professional stage.

The initiative, run by APRA AMCOS and funded by Creative Victoria and the Victorian Government’s Community Support Fund, expands on the long-running SongMakers program. Since its launch in 2013, SongMakers has empowered more than 5,000 young Australians and their teachers across 280 schools nationwide, leading to the creation of over 1,000 original songs. The program has also fostered the early careers of alumni including Taka Perry, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, and Tia Gostelow – all of whom have gone on to national recognition.

Now, with SongMakers LIVE, the program is stepping beyond the classroom and into the public spotlight. Sixteen acts that have previously participated in SongMakers will take part in performance training at Melbourne’s legendary Bakehouse Studios before hitting the Espy stage. There, they’ll be guided by a team of industry mentors including Claire Rayner (Rromarin), Jackson Phelan, Joel Ma (Joelistics), and Liz Drummond (Elizabeth M. Drummond).

Liz Drummond said she was thrilled to help shape the inaugural event. “I am so excited to be a mentor for the very first SongMakers LIVE. I can’t imagine how transformative this experience would have been for me as a young person – spending a full day at Bakehouse rehearsing with friends, being mentored by professionals and learning how to build a great live show from scratch,” she said. “The young people will have access to all the gear and guidance they need in preparation for their gig at the iconic Espy. It will be super fun, and I’m keen to see lasting and potentially life-changing friendships and collaborations form in real time.”

The line-up will include some of Victoria’s most promising young bands such as Geelong punk rock trio Electric Stardust, Belmont pop-rockers The Routine, and grunge outfit The Viceroys, with more acts to be announced soon.

SongMakers LIVE aims to give students a hands-on introduction to the full concert experience – from stagecraft and technical setup to soundchecking and performance confidence. The program reflects the enduring importance of youth music development in Victoria, a state that has long produced world-class artists through community initiatives and creative mentorship.

Victorian Program Manager Katja Krstic described the event as a vital bridge between songwriting and live performance, “SongMakers LIVE is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young Victorian songwriters to learn the art of taking their songs from the studio to the stage, with guidance from experienced industry mentors who’ve performed around the globe. We’re thrilled to spotlight a standout group of emerging artists and showcase their original music live – proving that the future of Australian music is already here, and it’s growing in Victoria.”

Tickets are only $10 and the event is open to all ages, a rare opportunity for young fans to see their peers perform on one of Melbourne’s most historic stages. The Espy, officially known as the Hotel Esplanade, has hosted everyone from Paul Kelly and Jet to Midnight Oil, The Living End, and Courtney Barnett, making it a perfect setting for the next wave of local talent to step into the limelight.

SongMakers LIVE

📅 1:30pm, Sunday 23 November 2025

📍 The Espy, St Kilda

🎟 Unlicensed All Ages | Tickets $10

🎶 Full line-up to be announced soon

Tickets: Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)