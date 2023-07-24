Sophie Ellis-Bextor Has A Christmas Song Coming - Noise11.com

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is collaborating on a Christmas ballad about the “importance of belonging”.

Sophie has teamed up with the James Bond theme song team of composer David Arnold and lyricist Don Black to create ‘As Long as I Belong’, which will be the theme song to Channel 4 and Universal Pictures’ much-anticipated adaptation of Judith Kerr’s classic children’s book ‘Mog’s Christmas’, coming out this December.

Sophie, who has five sons with her musician husband Richard Jones, 44, said: “When I told my kids I’d been asked to sing Mog’s song, they couldn’t really believe it because Mog has been part of our world since my eldest was small, and he’s 20 next year! It feels really special.”

David Arnold added: “I’d have been really annoyed if they’d have asked someone else – it takes you back to the days when you were reading the book to your kids, so it’s a lovely thing to be asked to do.”

Don Black said: “We both had such a great time doing ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ that it was an easy decision to come back for ‘Mog’ – it’s a dream project for a lyricist.”

A press release announcing the track said: “The beautiful ballad, which is about the importance of belonging, will play over a specially animated segment of the hand-drawn animated special and illustrates Mog’s dream as she falls asleep on a snowy rooftop on Christmas Eve.”

David has scored five James Bond films and countless film and television shows, including ‘Sherlock’, while Don has also provided lyrics for five James Bond films as well as a string of hits including ‘Born Free’ which won the best original song Oscar in 1966.

Channel 4’s drama commissioning editor Gwawr Lloyd said: “We are delighted to see David and Don collaborate again on a song for a Channel 4 animation, and this time joined by the fabulous and popular Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

“The song is beautiful and super catchy too! It will transport us all into the wonderful world of Mog for sure.”

