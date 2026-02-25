South Summit Have Announced Their Sophomore Album Run It Back Following A Massive International Rise - Noise11.com

West Australian five-piece South Summit will release their second studio album Run It Back this June as they continue a global trajectory that has taken them from Perth to the stages of Europe.

by Paul Cashmere

Perth powerhouse South Summit have officially confirmed the details for their highly anticipated sophomore album, Run It Back, scheduled for release on Friday, June 12. The announcement arrives alongside a brand-new single and video titled On The Dash, a track that signals a sophisticated evolution in the band’s signature blend of indie-rock and coastal grooves.

Written during a collaborative session at Emerald Studios with Marlon Gerbes, the acclaimed guitarist from New Zealand giants SIX60, On The Dash finds the band leaning into a “bounce-rock” rhythm. It is a stylistic pivot inspired by the rhythmic precision of PHARRELL WILLIAMS, marking a departure from their previous works while maintaining the soul that has defined them since their 2020 formation.

The music video for the single captures the band in a rare, unscripted moment. While stopping for snacks at a service station in Ballarat prior to a performance, the group’s videographer, Brendan Cecich, began filming the spontaneous interaction. The result is a carefree visual that the band describes as their most enjoyable shoot to date.

Run It Back represents a two-year creative journey for the quintet, following on from their 2023 debut The Bliss, which peaked at #2 on the ARIA Australian Album Charts. That debut, which featured the triple j Feature Album title, established South Summit as one of the most formidable rising acts in the country.

The new record marks a vulnerable chapter for the members, who spent 50 minutes of runtime distilling two years of life experiences into the tracklist. The album follows a string of successful 2025 singles, including the grit-fueled We Are and the indie-reggae brightness of Top Of The Hill, both of which saw heavy rotation on national radio and landed in the Top 50 Most Played charts.

Historically, South Summit have been masters of the slow-burn rise. Formed just six years ago, they quickly transcended the Perth local scene through early EPs Merlin’s and Creatures. Their 2023 Like A Version cover of The Police classic Roxanne served as a major catalyst, broadening their audience and leading to international showcases at The Great Escape in the UK.

The band’s live credentials have grown at a similar pace. In the last year alone, they have shared stages with Tash Sultana and The Dreggs, performed at the Spilt Milk Festival alongside Kendrick Lamar, and appeared at Sweet Home Aotearoa.

Before the new album drops in June, South Summit will embark on a 15-date tour across the UK and Europe supporting The Terrys, followed by a highly anticipated debut at Bluesfest in Byron Bay this April.

SOUTH SUMMIT LIVE SHOWS 2026

Supporting The Terrys

March 11, Glasgow Scotland, Nice N Sleazy

March 12, Manchester UK, The Deaf Institute

March 13, Birmingham UK, O2 Institute

March 15, Bournemouth UK, The Old Fire Station

March 16, Bristol UK, The Fleece

March 17, London UK, The Garage

March 19, Amsterdam Netherlands, Bitterzoet

March 20, Berlin Germany, Cassiopeia

March 21, Hamburg Germany, Molotow

March 23, Cologne Germany, MTC

March 24, Munich Germany, Strom

March 25, Zürich Switzerland, Dynamo Werk

March 27, Tilburg Netherlands, Hall Of Fame

March 28, Paris France, Les Étoiles

March 29, Annecy France, La Coloc

April 2-5, Byron Bay NSW, Bluesfest

April 25, Port Headland WA, Always Good Nights

May 22, Townsville QLD, Supporting L.A.B.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)