Split Enz Reunite On Stage With First Show In 17 Years Ahead Of Forever Enz Tour - Noise11.com

Split Enz have officially returned to the stage, with Split Enz performing their first reunion concert in more than a decade, signalling the beginning of a major comeback period for the legendary Australasian band.

by Paul Cashmere

Split Enz have performed their first reunion concert in 17 years, launching a long-awaited return with a hometown show in Christchurch, New Zealand. The performance marked the band’s first appearance together since the Sound Relief benefit concert at Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2009 and their first New Zealand performance since 2008.

The Christchurch concert arrives just months before Split Enz bring the Forever Enz Tour to Australia in May 2026, their first full Australian tour since 2006. For fans across both sides of the Tasman, the reunion represents a rare opportunity to witness one of the most influential bands in Australasian music history performing together again.

The current line-up reunites key creative figures Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner and Noel Crombie, musicians whose collaborative chemistry helped redefine the possibilities of pop and rock music emerging from Australia and New Zealand during the late 1970s and early 1980s. They are joined on stage by drummer Matt Eccles and bassist James Milne, expanding the classic sound for contemporary live performance while maintaining the musical identity that defined Split Enz at their peak.

Formed in Auckland in 1972, Split Enz relocated to Australia three years later and quickly established themselves as outsiders within the mainstream music landscape. Early performances blended theatrical visuals with ambitious songwriting, creating a distinct identity that separated them from their contemporaries. Over time, the band evolved toward a sharper melodic focus while retaining the artistic unpredictability that made them unique.

The Christchurch setlist reflected the breadth of that evolution, drawing heavily from the band’s most celebrated period while revisiting material spanning nearly a decade of recordings. Songs from the landmark album True Colours featured prominently, including Shark Attack, Poor Boy, Nobody Takes Me Seriously, Double Happy, Missing Person, I Hope I Never and the international breakthrough hit I Got You.

Material from Corroboree appeared through performances of History Never Repeats, One Step Ahead and Hard Act To Follow, while Time And Tide was represented with Dirty Creature, Pioneer and Six Months In A Leaky Boat. Earlier catalogue highlights such as My Mistake from Dizrythmia and The Woman Who Loves You from Second Thoughts underscored the band’s artistic origins.

The full Christchurch performance setlist was:

Shark Attack (from True Colours, 1980)

Poor Boy (from True Colours, 1980)

History Never Repeats (from Corroboree, 1981)

Nobody Takes Me Seriously (from True Colours, 1980)

Give It A Whirl (from Frenzy, 1979)

Dirty Creature (from Time And Tide, 1982)

One Step Ahead (from Corroboree, 1981)

Stuff And Nonsense (from Frenzy, 1979)

Message To My Girl (from Conflicting Emotions, 1983)

Double Happy (from True Colours, 1980)

My Mistake (from Dizrythmia, 1977)

Hard Act To Follow (from Corroboree, 1981)

Missing Person (from True Colours, 1980)

I Hope I Never (from True Colours, 1980)

The Woman Who Loves You (from Second Thoughts, 1976)

Pioneer (from Time And Tide, 1982)

Six Months In A Leaky Boat (from Time And Tide, 1982)

I Got You (from True Colours, 1980)

I See Red (from Frenzy, 1979)

The prominence of True Colours within the setlist highlights the album’s enduring significance. Released in 1980, the record became a commercial and cultural breakthrough, achieving five-times platinum status in Australia and selling more than 350,000 copies locally. Its success also opened international doors, establishing Split Enz as one of the first Australasian acts to achieve sustained global recognition during the modern pop era.

Across their career, Split Enz produced a catalogue that remains embedded in regional music culture. Songs such as I Got You, I See Red, Message To My Girl, History Never Repeats and Six Months In A Leaky Boat continue to resonate across generations, influencing artists who followed and shaping the songwriting legacy later carried forward through projects including Crowded House, Finn Brothers and Schnell Fenster.

The band’s impact was formally recognised with induction into the ARIA Hall Of Fame in 2005, acknowledging both their commercial success and their lasting artistic influence. The renewed activity surrounding the reunion coincides with continued interest in their catalogue, including anniversary celebrations connected to their debut album Mental Notes, first released 50 years ago.

Demand for the upcoming Australian dates has already proven strong. The first Melbourne performance sold out rapidly, prompting the addition of a second show, reinforcing expectations that the Forever Enz Tour will become one of the defining touring events of 2026.

The Christchurch performance confirmed that the songs retain their emotional weight and musical precision decades after their creation. For newer audiences, the reunion offers a chance to experience the work of a band whose influence continues to echo through contemporary Australasian music.

Split Enz Forever Enz Tour Australia 2026

Wednesday 13 May, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Thursday 14 May, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Monday 18 May, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre

Tuesday 19 May, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre

Friday 22 May, Perth, RAC Arena

Monday 25 May, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Get tickets here

And in other Enz news, the next Enzyclopedia package is in the works for mid year. It encompasses Dizrythmia, Frenzy and the Luton tapes which the band recorded themselves between albums and record company deals.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)