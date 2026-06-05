Stanley Simmons Announce Debut Album As New Single ‘Cellophane’ Reveals Psychedelic Direction - Noise11 Music News

Stanley Simmons, featuring Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, have unveiled the new single ‘Cellophane’ and confirmed the release date for their debut album Dancing While The World Is Ending, due in August.

by Paul Cashmere

Stanley Simmons, the musical partnership between Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, have released their fourth single ‘Cellophane’ and announced that their debut album Dancing While The World Is Ending will arrive on August 28. The track, accompanied by a video directed and edited by Jack Hackett, continues the duo’s steady rollout of new music and further defines a sound that sits well outside the hard rock legacy associated with their famous surnames.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for a project that emerged publicly only months ago. Since unveiling their debut single ‘Body Down’ in late 2025, Stanley Simmons have moved quickly, issuing a series of songs that have progressively broadened their musical palette. ‘Dancing While The World Is Ending’ followed in March 2026, with ‘Temporary Love’ arriving in May. Now, ‘Cellophane’ introduces a more overtly psychedelic flavour, drawing on 1960s guitar pop influences and reinforcing the duo’s determination to establish an identity independent of KISS.

For followers of second-generation artists, the development of Stanley Simmons reflects a broader trend in contemporary music. While the sons and daughters of established performers often face expectations to follow familiar paths, Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons have consistently presented material that prioritises harmony, melody and classic songwriting traditions over arena rock spectacle. The arrival of a full-length album will provide the clearest indication yet of how sustainable that artistic direction may be.

‘Cellophane’ arrives as the fourth preview of the forthcoming record and arguably the most adventurous release from the pair to date. Built around jangling guitars, layered vocal harmonies and psychedelic textures, the song expands upon elements hinted at across the earlier singles. It follows the acoustic and harmony-driven approach of ‘Body Down’, the upbeat melodic rock of ‘Dancing While The World Is Ending’, and the folk-influenced textures of ‘Temporary Love’.

The project traces its origins to a long-standing friendship between Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons. Their collaboration began gathering momentum in early 2025 after informal performances and songwriting sessions revealed a natural vocal chemistry. That chemistry quickly evolved into a formal recording project and attracted the attention of veteran producer Rob Cavallo, whose credits include Green Day and Fleetwood Mac. Cavallo subsequently became involved with the project and helped guide the recording of the debut album.

Evan Stanley has been particularly vocal about the duo’s intention to avoid becoming an extension of their fathers’ legacy. When introducing the first single, ‘Body Down’, he dismissed suggestions that he would emulate the KISS formula, declaring that he had no interest in becoming “Baby Paul” and was focused on developing his own artistic identity.

The contrast between Stanley Simmons and KISS has become one of the project’s defining characteristics. Rather than pursuing theatrical hard rock, the duo have embraced influences more commonly associated with Laurel Canyon songwriting traditions, classic folk rock and melodic pop. Their online performances and recorded work have frequently highlighted an appreciation for artists whose strengths lie in vocal interplay and songcraft rather than spectacle.

The project has also received public support from Paul Stanley. During the KISS Land Locked fan gathering in Las Vegas in 2025, Stanley enthusiastically praised the material, telling fans that the forthcoming album was “unbelievable” and joking that it was difficult to believe the music had come from the children of KISS members.

Nick Simmons brings a notably different background to the collaboration. Beyond his appearances on the reality television series Gene Simmons Family Jewels, he has worked as a comic book writer, voice actor and journalist. His creative career has spanned multiple disciplines, including the publication of the comic series Incarnate and writing contributions to HuffPost. Stanley Simmons represents his most substantial music project to date.

The release of Dancing While The World Is Ending will ultimately determine whether Stanley Simmons can move beyond the initial curiosity generated by their family connections. Name recognition may attract attention, but long-term success will depend on the strength of the songs and the ability to build a dedicated audience. The steady progression from ‘Body Down’ through to ‘Cellophane’ suggests the duo are focused on exactly that challenge.

With four singles now available and an album release date locked in, Stanley Simmons are entering a new phase. The debut record will offer the first complete statement of their musical vision and provide a clearer picture of where the partnership of Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons intends to go next.

Tracklisting:

Body Down

Dancing While The World Is Ending

Starve The Beast

Running Just A Little Too Long

Cellophane

Cold

Lilith

Dystopia Boogie

Temporary Love

Real Life

Love Real Slow

Sing Myself To Sleep

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)