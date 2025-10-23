Stellar Circuits Announce New Album ‘Phantom :: Phoenix' And Unleash Final Single ‘Bury The Ashes' - Noise11.com

Stellar Circuits are ready to rise from the flames. The North Carolina progressive alt-metal quartet have unveiled Bury The Ashes, the third and final single from their forthcoming album Phantom :: Phoenix, set for release on November 14 through Nuclear Blast Records.

The new track showcases everything that makes Stellar Circuits one of the most compelling modern forces in progressive heavy music – technically intricate yet emotionally raw, fusing complex rhythms with soaring melody and dynamic shifts.

Frontman Ben Beddick says Bury The Ashes pushed him into new vocal territory. “This was my first time doing that type of fast screaming in one of our songs,” he explains. “I wanted to use a percussive, almost rapping vocal style during the verses, which felt like a great contrast to the uplifting and soaring chorus. It’s one of those songs where the tension and release really give the track its power.”

Following the atmospheric singles I See Your Spirit and Corridor, Bury The Ashes brings the final piece of Phantom :: Phoenix into focus. The record continues the conceptual storytelling that has defined Stellar Circuits’ evolution, exploring rebirth, transformation, and healing through destruction.

“When we were writing this record, the idea of death and rebirth through fire kept coming up,” Beddick says. “We wanted to explore killing off the old and dead parts of ourselves to give birth to something new and truer. Everyone in the band experienced some kind of loss during this process, and that really shaped the music. Phantom :: Phoenix represents that cycle of death, grief and renewal.”

‘Phantom :: Phoenix’ Tracklist

I See Your Spirit

Queen Mary

Silhouette

Elegant Illusion

The War Within

Bury The Ashes

Corridor

Gloria

Same Page

Paris

Formed in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 2015, Stellar Circuits have carved out a unique identity within the progressive metal landscape. The band – Ben Beddick (vocals), Jesse Olsen (bass), Tyler Menon (drums) and Jared Stamey (guitar) – blend the groove-oriented energy of modern metal with a forward-thinking approach to composition and texture.

Their 2018 debut album Ways We Haunt, produced by renowned North Carolina engineer Jamie King (Between the Buried and Me, The Contortionist), established the band as a fresh voice in prog-metal. It was followed by 2023’s Sight To Sound, their first release through Nuclear Blast Records, which expanded their reach globally. The record featured standout tracks like Witch House and Catch Your Death, and earned praise for its intricate musicianship and cinematic production.

Stellar Circuits’ relentless touring schedule also helped build their reputation. The band supported Chevelle on their 2021 N.I.R.A.T.I.A.S. tour across the United States, exposing their music to a wider audience and earning acclaim for their precision and power on stage.

“This record is about transformation,” says Beddick. “It’s about burning away what no longer serves us and emerging stronger on the other side. If it inspires people to confront their own rebirth, then we’ve achieved what we set out to do.”

Phantom :: Phoenix arrives November 14 via Nuclear Blast Records.

