 Stevie Nicks Shares Poem With Fans - Noise11.com
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks ADOTG Rochford Winery Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks Shares Poem With Fans

by Music-News.com on October 12, 2022

in News

Stevie Nicks has revealed a new poem which she is recording as a song.

Stevie has urged her fans in the United States to register to vote before the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, and she looked to inspire them with a piece of work entitled ‘Get It Back’.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Dear Friends, Fans and Women of America; from 18 to 100 years old…

“I am sending you out a formal poem that I wrote not very long ago and the next day made it into a song.

“Recording a song out here on the road is not an easy task – so while I’m doing that, I decided that you should have the words.”

The lyrics – which she wrote last month – start with the lines: “I have my scars, you have yours. Don’t let them take your power.

“Don’t leave it alone, in the final hours. They’ll take your soul. They’ll take your power.”

In her letter to fans introducing the piece of work, Stevie also urged people to register and vote, particularly after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

She wrote: “At 74 years old, I can honestly say that I am worried about every one of you. Worried about health care, and just in general, worried about your God given rights.

“You must gather together now. You must registered to vote as soon as you can… and you must vote!

“The disintegration of Roe v. Wade will change your life in an unfathomable way. You will not have control of what your beautiful dreams want for you.

“Your lives will be in the hands of governmental officials who do not know you and cannot possibly know what your future should be. You are the masters of your own ship.

“I watched what happened to women from 1966 (I was 18) to 1973 when I was 25 and 2 years away from joining Fleetwood Mac. Believe me when I tell you, you don’t want that world to come back.”

music-news.com

