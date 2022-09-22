Stevie Nicks To Release Cover of Stephen Stills ‘For What Its Worth’ - Noise11.com

Stevie Nicks has revealed she will release a cover of the Stephen Stills’ Buffalo Springfield classic ‘For What Its Worth’ this Friday.

“I am so excited to release my new song this Friday,” Nicks posted to her socials in a handwritten note. “It’s called ‘For What It’s Worth’ and it was written by Stephen Stills in 1966. It meant something to me then, and it means something to me now.

“I always wanted to interpret it through the eyes of a woman – and it seems like today, in the times we live in, it has a lot to say… I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Buffalo Springfield was the early band for Stephen Stills and Neil Young before they got back together as Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young in 1969. The band released three albums, ‘Buffalo Springfield’ (1966), ‘Buffalo Springfield Again’ (1967) and ‘Last Time Around’ (1968).

‘For What Its Worth’ was recorded the day after the first album was released and added to the second pressing in 1967. Stills wrote the song about the Sunset Strip curfew riots and the clash people LA police and youth in the day. Buffalo Springfield had a residency at the Whiskey a Go Go in Sunset at the time. The curfew meant all events on Sunset had to end by 10pm. Music fans leaving venues after 10pm were charged with loitering. Fans revolted because of the infringement on their civil rights. It all came to a head with a demonstration on 12 November, 1966. Stills wrote the song about the time and recorded the track on 5 December, 1966. The song quickly became one of the great protest songs of its time.

Buffalo Springfield ‘For What Its Worth’ reached on 7 in the USA.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

