 Sting and Peter Frampton Perform for A&M Records Co-Founder Jerry Moss - Noise11.com
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sting and Peter Frampton Perform for A&M Records Co-Founder Jerry Moss

by Music-News.com on January 16, 2023

in News

Sting and Peter Frampton celebrated the achievements of A&M Records mogul Jerry Moss at a concert over the weekend.

Hosted by David Foster and featuring performances from artists such as Amy Grant and Dionne Warwick, the concert was staged at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

In a pre-taped speech, Sting praised the trumpet player and his business partner Herb Alpert for trusting the musicians they signed to their label.

“You both had a dream, and that dream was realised by trusting the artists that you signed, trusting their instincts, and that became one of the most successful companies in the history of music. And, of course, we benefitted from that,” he said, according to Variety. “And then, when you left that business, you took up horse racing with the same degree of judgment and, of course, comic luck.”

Elsewhere, singer Peter recounted a conversation with Jerry before the event.

“I’ll just quickly say that when we met this afternoon here… Jerry asked me, ‘Are you gonna play?’ I said, ‘Yeah,'” he recalled. “Ever the A&R guy, he said, ‘You gonna gimme some new music?’ So I said, ‘Jerry, it’s coming. It’s coming. I promise you. Don’t put me on suspension again.”

Jerry and Herb founded A&M Records in 1962.

