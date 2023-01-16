Sting and Peter Frampton Perform for A&M Records Co-Founder Jerry Moss - Noise11.com

Sting and Peter Frampton celebrated the achievements of A&M Records mogul Jerry Moss at a concert over the weekend.

Hosted by David Foster and featuring performances from artists such as Amy Grant and Dionne Warwick, the concert was staged at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

In a pre-taped speech, Sting praised the trumpet player and his business partner Herb Alpert for trusting the musicians they signed to their label.

“You both had a dream, and that dream was realised by trusting the artists that you signed, trusting their instincts, and that became one of the most successful companies in the history of music. And, of course, we benefitted from that,” he said, according to Variety. “And then, when you left that business, you took up horse racing with the same degree of judgment and, of course, comic luck.”

Elsewhere, singer Peter recounted a conversation with Jerry before the event.

“I’ll just quickly say that when we met this afternoon here… Jerry asked me, ‘Are you gonna play?’ I said, ‘Yeah,'” he recalled. “Ever the A&R guy, he said, ‘You gonna gimme some new music?’ So I said, ‘Jerry, it’s coming. It’s coming. I promise you. Don’t put me on suspension again.”

Jerry and Herb founded A&M Records in 1962.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

