Sting Cancels Show Due To Ill Health - Noise11.com

Sting has cancelled several of his upcoming shows due to ill health.

Sting has announced that he has been forced to postpone several U.S. shows scheduled for this week on the advice of his doctor.

Sting was due to perform at the Bass Magazine Awards in California on Thursday, where he was also set to receive a lifetime achievement award.

Sting – who is currently on the STING 3.0 concert tour – has also postponed shows in Phoenix, Arizona and Wheatland, California, as well as an appearance at the Cherrytree Music Company’s 20th anniversary concert, which were all due to take place this week.

A statement posted on Sting’s Instagram page on Tuesday night read, “On advisement from his doctor, due to illness, it is with sincere regret that Sting must cancel his appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards this Thursday and postpone his STING 3.0 concerts.”

The statement concluded, “Sting sincerely apologises for any inconvenience and extends his gratitude to the fans for their understanding.”

No further details were given about his health.

Sting’s Phoenix show, originally scheduled for 24 January, has been rescheduled for 1 June, while the Wheatland show has been moved from 26 January to 28 May.

Meanwhile, the anniversary concert, which is also set to feature performances by Shaggy, Incubus, Sophie Grey and others, has been moved from 25 January to 29 May.

music-news.com

Noise11.com