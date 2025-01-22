 Sting Cancels Show Due To Ill Health - Noise11.com
Sting at A Day On The Green 2023 photo by David Jackson

Sting at A Day On The Green 2023 photo by David Jackson

Sting Cancels Show Due To Ill Health

by Music-News.com on January 23, 2025

in News

Sting has cancelled several of his upcoming shows due to ill health.

Sting has announced that he has been forced to postpone several U.S. shows scheduled for this week on the advice of his doctor.

Sting was due to perform at the Bass Magazine Awards in California on Thursday, where he was also set to receive a lifetime achievement award.

Sting – who is currently on the STING 3.0 concert tour – has also postponed shows in Phoenix, Arizona and Wheatland, California, as well as an appearance at the Cherrytree Music Company’s 20th anniversary concert, which were all due to take place this week.

A statement posted on Sting’s Instagram page on Tuesday night read, “On advisement from his doctor, due to illness, it is with sincere regret that Sting must cancel his appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards this Thursday and postpone his STING 3.0 concerts.”

The statement concluded, “Sting sincerely apologises for any inconvenience and extends his gratitude to the fans for their understanding.”

No further details were given about his health.

Sting’s Phoenix show, originally scheduled for 24 January, has been rescheduled for 1 June, while the Wheatland show has been moved from 26 January to 28 May.

Meanwhile, the anniversary concert, which is also set to feature performances by Shaggy, Incubus, Sophie Grey and others, has been moved from 25 January to 29 May.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Birmingham To Award Black Sabbath With Freedom of the City

Black Sabbath's founding members are set to be honoured with the Freedom Of The City by Birmingham City Council.

9 hours ago
Becoming Led Zeppelin
Becoming Led Zeppelin Trailer Released

Sony Pictures Classics/Sony Pictures UK have released a teaser clip from Becoming Led Zeppelin. In the official clip, the members of Led Zeppelin remember the very first time they played together.

14 hours ago
The Doobie Brothers Walk This Road
The Doobie Brothers Premiere ‘Walk This Road’ With Michael McDonald and Featuring Mavis Staples

The Doobies Brothers have released the first song from the first album with Michael McDonald in 45 years. ‘Walk This Road’ is the title track from the upcoming album and also features Mavis Staples.

19 hours ago
Garth Hudson of The Band
Garth Hudson, the Last Remaining Member of The Band, Dies At Age 87

Garth Hudson, the longest living founding member of The Band, has died at the age of 87.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan Blood on the Tracks Turns 50

Bob Dylan’s 15th studio album ‘Blood On The Tracks’ was released 50 years ago on 20 January 1975.

3 days ago
Sammy Hagar supplied HWOF
Sammy Hagar Quits Touring

Sammy Hagar has quit touring. Hagar hit the road last year for his 'The Best Of All Worlds' tour - which covered the US, Canada and Japan - and he's preparing to launch the show as a residency which will run from April 30 until May 17 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas - and he's now insisted he's sick of travelling and just wants to perform one-off concerts and residencies which allow him to stay in one place.

5 days ago
Billy Gibbons - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Check Out Billy F. Gibbons Landman song ‘Livin’ It Up In Texas’

Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top has a brand new solo song which was recorded for the TV series ‘Landman’.

6 days ago