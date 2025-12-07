Stray Kids Smash Global Records As ‘Do It' Launches A New Era - Noise11.com

Stray Kids have entered a new phase of global dominance with the release of SKZ It Tape ‘Do It’, a project that now stands as one of the most significant milestones in K-Pop history. The tape debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, the group’s eighth charting album to do so. No other act has achieved eight number one debuts from their first eight entries. This rare feat places Stray Kids alongside U2 for the third most number one albums in Billboard 200 history, with only The Beatles and The Rolling Stones positioned ahead.

This achievement adds to their already unmatched record as the K-Pop act with the most number one albums on the Billboard 200. The group also extended their run as the 21st century’s most successful group on the chart. Their latest success follows confirmation of six new RIAA certifications, including Platinum for God’s Menu and Gold for Karma, Lalalala, Chk Chk Boom, S Class, and Case 143.

Do It arrives shortly after the completion of the group’s largest world tour, the Stray Kids World Tour, DominAte, which presented 56 shows across 35 regions. The tour concluded in Korea at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, marking their first stadium event in their home country and reinforcing their status as the most impactful K-Pop touring act of their generation.

The tape serves as the opening title in the new SKZ It Tape series, which aims to showcase the group’s versatility and artistic expansion. Stray Kids have stated that Do It represents the concept of acting boldly with confidence, a theme that mirrors their creative identity and their close connection with fans.

Do It features five tracks, guided once again by the group’s in-house production team 3RACHA, made up of Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han. The double title tracks Do It and Divine push the group’s musical scope forward.

Do It uses a reggaeton pulse that highlights the message of trusting one’s instincts and moving forward without hesitation. Divine leans into a boom bap rhythm, capturing the group’s sense of liberation as modern-day musical trailblazers. The release also delivers three new songs, Holiday, Photobook, and Do It (Festival Version).

Do It follows the group’s previous album Karma, which became the best-selling K-Pop release of 2025 in its first week. Karma sold more than three million copies in South Korea and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The album also became the top-selling 2025 album in the United States for cumulative physical sales from January to September.

Its lead single Ceremony reached number 52 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the group’s fourth entry, and appeared on Spotify’s Global Top Songs for six consecutive days. These milestones reflect a steady rise in global influence, supported by a touring schedule that covered the world several times over.

Stray Kids continue to expand their profile across major award shows and global stages. In 2025 alone, they collected honours from the American Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, Japan Gold Disc Awards, K-World Dream Awards, The Fact Music Awards, and the Korea Grand Music Awards.

Their digital presence is equally impressive. The group’s YouTube channel surpassed twenty million subscribers, and their TikTok following grew beyond thirty million. Seventeen of their music videos have now crossed one hundred million views, the most for any fourth-generation K-Pop boy group.

Members Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N recently expanded their creative output by contributing to Korean drama soundtracks, further underscoring the group’s versatility.

Stray Kids were formed by JYP Entertainment in 2018, and the group’s involvement in self-production has been central to their global reputation. Their early releases, including Mixtape, I Am Not, I Am Who, and I Am You, established a foundation of experimental sound. The Cle trilogy in 2019, followed by Japanese releases and ongoing Korean projects, helped accelerate their rise.

Their breakthrough years from 2020 onward saw the emergence of Go Live, which introduced their signature “mala taste” musical identity. Noeasy became their first million seller in 2021. Later releases, including Oddinary, Maxident, 5 Star, Rock Star, Ate, and Karma, established a consistent pattern of global chart success.

With Do It, Stray Kids have reinforced their position as one of the most influential musical acts of the era. The group will continue the momentum when they open their Japanese exhibition We Stay, Together in December, presented in five cities to mark the fifth anniversary of their Japanese debut.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)