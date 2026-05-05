The Style Council Café Bleu 6CD Special Edition Set For May 2026 - Noise11 Music News

The Style Council’s landmark 1984 album Café Bleu returns in an expanded 6CD and 3LP edition featuring unreleased demos, alternate takes and BBC sessions from the Paul Weller and Mick Talbot era, with both set for release on 15 May 2026 via UMR / Polydor.

by Paul Cashmere

The Style Council’s expanded reissue of Café Bleu, originally scheduled for earlier release, has been officially recalled in both its 6CD and 3LP vinyl configurations and scheduled for 15 May 2026. The set revisits the 1984 debut album from Paul Weller and Mick Talbot, offering a comprehensive archival document of the duo’s early transformation away from The Jam into a jazz, soul and pop fusion project that redefined Weller’s post-punk trajectory.

The reissue centres on Café Bleu, the debut studio album from The Style Council, originally released in March 1984. The new 6CD special edition expands the project into a deep archival collection featuring Introducing The Style Council material, the original album, singles, remixes, demos, outtakes, BBC recordings and full live performances. Both physical editions have now been recalled ahead of their revised 15 May 2026 release date.

The expanded set reframes Café Bleu as more than a debut album, positioning it as a transitional document in British pop history. It captures Paul Weller’s shift from guitar driven mod revivalism into a broader musical language shaped by jazz, soul, funk and politically aware pop structures. The inclusion of early demos and live BBC recordings also highlights how quickly The Style Council developed a distinct identity separate from The Jam, despite Weller’s continued songwriting leadership.

The 6CD edition is structured across six discs. CD1 presents an expanded version of Introducing… The Style Council, the US and international compilation that introduced early singles like Speak Like A Child. CD2 contains the original Café Bleu album. CD3 compiles singles, B-sides and remixes, while CD4 focuses on unreleased demos, outtakes and alternate versions.

CD5 and CD6 collect BBC sessions and live recordings, including performances from Goldiggers in Chippenham, the Paris Theatre in London, and Dominion Theatre broadcasts. Notable archival inclusions include an early August 1982 demo of Long Hot Summer, Boy Hairdresser written for Tracie Young, and an extended version of The Paris Match running over six minutes. Mick Talbot’s instrumental sketches, including jazz influenced versions of Party Chambers, also appear throughout.

The set is accompanied by a book featuring new sleeve notes by Gary Crowley. The 3LP vinyl edition compresses the expanded material into a curated triple vinyl presentation, balancing expanded Introducing material, the original album and selected rarities.

Café Bleu was originally released on 16 March 1984 and became The Style Council’s most commercially successful album in the United Kingdom, spending 38 weeks on the chart and peaking at number two. It represented a significant stylistic departure for Weller following the dissolution of The Jam in 1982.

The album featured contributions from what were billed as Honorary Councillors, including Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt of Everything But The Girl, and incorporated elements of jazz instrumentation, soul arrangements and politically themed lyricism. Songs such as My Ever Changing Moods and You’re The Best Thing became Top 10 UK singles, while the album itself was retitled My Ever Changing Moods for the United States market.

Critical response at the time was divided, though its reputation has strengthened significantly in retrospective assessments, with later recognition including inclusion in 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die and broader acknowledgement as a key sophisti pop recording.

The recall of both the 6CD and 3LP editions highlights the complexity of large scale archival reissues, particularly when handling extensive unreleased material and multi format production. While no detailed production issue has been publicly specified, the delay shifts the release into mid 2026, aligning it with a continued wave of catalogue re-evaluations across 1980s British pop.

The Style Council’s catalogue has frequently been revisited in expanded form over the years, reflecting ongoing interest in Weller’s post-Jam evolution. The scale of this new set places Café Bleu alongside other major archival reissues that aim to reposition early 1980s pop albums as broader cultural documents rather than standalone releases.

With its revised release date now set, Café Bleu returns as a comprehensive archival portrait of The Style Council’s formative years. The set not only expands the original album but also documents the creative processes that shaped one of the most stylistically ambitious British pop projects of the 1980s.

CD Tracklisting

CD 1: Introducing… Expanded

Speak Like A Child

Party Chambers

Money-Go-Round (Parts 1&2) (Original 12 Inch Version)

Headstart For Happiness (Early Version)

Mick’s Up

Long Hot Summer (Extended Version)

The Paris Match (Early Version)

Party Chambers (Instrumental)

Le Depart

A Solid Bond In Your Heart

It Just Came To Pieces In My Hands

My Ever Changing Moods (Long Version)

Spring, Summer, Autumn

Mick’s Company

Money-Go-Round (Parts 1&2) (Bert Bevans Remix /Club Mix)

Long Hot Summer (Club Mix Aka 12″ Mix)

CD 2: Original Album

Mick’s Blessings

The Whole Point Of No Return

Me Ship Came In!

Blue Café

The Paris Match

My Ever Changing Moods

Dropping Bombs On The Whitehouse

A Gospel

Strength Of Your Nature

You’re The Best Thing

Here’s One That Got Away

Headstart For Happiness

Council Meetin’

CD 3: Post Album Released Singles, B-Sides, Single Edits And Remixes

You’re The Best Thing (7″ Version)

You’re The Dub Thing

The Big Boss Groove (12″ Version)

Money-Go-Round (Dance Mix)

Long Hot Summer (Don’t Matter What I Do) (7″ Single)

A Solid Bond In Your Heart (Instrumental)

My Ever Changing Moods (7″ Version)

CD 4: Demos, Outtakes And Alternate Versions

Long Hot Summer (Pre TSC Demo)

Party Chambers (Alternate Version)

Up For Grabs (Demo)

Take It To The Top (Demo)

Mick’s Demo

Funk Interlude

The Big Boss Groove

Summertime Song

The Paris Match (With Tracey Thorn) (Long Version)

Come Away With Me (Demo)

Me Ship Came In! (Alternate Version)

Dropping Bombs On The White House (Alternate Version)

That One In D Minor (Demo)

Boy Hairdresser

A Gospel (Alternate Instrumental Version)

A Gospel (Outtake)

Mick’s Company

I’m In The Mood For Gazza

CD 5: BBC Sessions & Live

Radio 1 Session 5/5/83

Headstart For Happiness

Mick’s Up

Here’s One That Got Away

The Paris Match

SBH: In Concert 11/6/83

Head Start For Happiness

Here’s One That Got Away

The Paris Match

Times Are Tight

Saturday Live 31/12/83

My Ever Changing Moods

Mick’s Blessings

Paris Match

Head Start For Happiness

Long Hot Summer

BBC Live At The Dominion Theatre Pt.1 14/3/84

Meeting Over Yonder

My Ever Changing Moods

It Just Came To Pieces In My Hands

Mick’s Up

Here’s One That Got Away

Up For Grabs

Dropping Bombs On The White House

Long Hot Summer

CD 6: Live Versions

BBC Live At The Dominion Theatre Pt.2 14/3/84

Money-Go-Round

Speak Like A Child

Headstart For Happiness

Hanging On To A Memory

BBC Sight & Sound In Concert – Live At Goldiggers Chippenham 10/3/84

Meeting Over Yonder

My Ever Changing Moods

Speak Like A Child

The Whole Point Of No Return

Le Depart

The Paris Match

Party Chambers

Money-Go-Round

Head Start For Happiness

Hanging On To A Memory

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