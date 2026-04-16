Midge Ure Releases New Single The Man Who Stole Your Soul Ahead Of New Album A Man Of Two Worlds - Noise11 Music News

Scottish musician Midge Ure has unveiled the new single The Man Who Stole Your Soul as the first major preview of his forthcoming album A Man Of Two Worlds, his first collection of new material in more than a decade.
by Paul Cashmere
Scottish singer, songwriter and producer Midge Ure has released a new single, The Man Who Stole Your Soul, offering the latest preview of his forthcoming album A Man Of Two Worlds, due out on May 8 through Chrysalis Records. The track arrives as Ure prepares to launch a global tour spanning the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand later this year.
The release marks Ure’s first full album of original material since Fragile in 2014. Over the past decade the musician has maintained a relentless touring schedule and continued work across broadcasting and collaborative projects, leaving little time to return to a full studio album until now.
A Man Of Two Worlds represents a significant addition to Ure’s catalogue, not only because it ends a 12-year gap between studio albums but also because of its distinctive structure. The double album is divided into two conceptual halves. The first section, titled World One: Music, contains eight instrumental compositions. The second, World Two: Songs, features eight vocal tracks.
Ure said the idea grew from his experiences during the pandemic lockdown period. Listening extensively to instrumental music while presenting the late-night programme The Space on Scala Radio in the UK inspired him to explore compositions without lyrics.
“Almost every album I’ve made over the past 40 plus years has featured at least one instrumental track,” Ure said in a statement announcing the project. “For this album I wanted to explore this further, showing two sides of what I do.”
The album concept reflects both the introspective mood of the lockdown era and the more fractured atmosphere that followed as global society reopened.
The instrumental pieces were written first, shaped by reflection and isolation during lockdown. Without lyrics guiding the narrative, the melodies themselves carry the emotional weight of the music.
The second half of the album developed as live music and travel resumed. These vocal tracks retain the reflective atmosphere of the instrumentals but address broader themes about the state of the modern world.
The new single The Man Who Stole Your Soul captures that perspective. According to Ure, the song reflects his concerns about social and political division, particularly in the United States, and the broader climate of tension shaping international discourse.
Musically the songs on the album are described as sparse and meditative, continuing Ure’s long-standing interest in atmospheric electronic arrangements alongside more traditional songwriting structures.
The album will be available on CD, vinyl LP and digital formats. Ure also contributed the photography featured in the album artwork and booklet, drawing on another long-standing creative interest.
Few artists in British music have navigated as many stylistic movements as Ure. His career began in the early 1970s glam scene with the band Slik, who scored a UK number-one hit in 1976 with Forever And Ever. By the late 1970s he had moved into the emerging punk environment, joining Rich Kids alongside former Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock.
Ure’s most influential work arrived in the new wave and synth-pop era. As a founding member of Visage, he co-wrote the international hit Fade To Grey, one of the defining singles of the early electronic pop movement. Shortly afterwards he joined Ultravox, becoming the band’s frontman and chief songwriter.
With Ultravox he helped create a string of influential recordings including Vienna, Hymn and Dancing With Tears In My Eyes. The 1980 album Vienna became a landmark in the evolution of synthesiser-driven pop music and established the group as one of the leading acts of the decade.
Outside of his band work, Ure also achieved solo success. His 1985 album The Gift reached number two on the UK Albums Chart and produced the chart-topping single If I Was.
Ure’s impact extends beyond his own recordings. In 1984 he co-wrote and produced the charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas? with Bob Geldof, performed by the Band Aid collective. The single became one of the best-selling releases in UK chart history and helped launch the Live Aid concerts in 1985.
Those events changed the relationship between popular music and global humanitarian fundraising, setting a template for benefit concerts and charity initiatives that followed.
Across his career Ure has received multiple honours including Ivor Novello, Grammy and BASCAP awards, alongside numerous gold and platinum records.
The release of A Man Of Two Worlds signals a return to studio work for Ure while reinforcing the dual nature of his career, a performer equally comfortable writing instrumental music and classic pop songs.
His upcoming Man Of Two Worlds Tour will mirror the album’s concept, blending instrumental compositions with songs from across his solo catalogue and earlier bands.
“For the tour we’ll combine instrumentals I’ve done over the years with songs, album tracks and fan favourites,” Ure said. “It takes the audience on a journey.”
For audiences in Australia and New Zealand, the tour will bring one of the key architects of the 1980s electronic pop sound back to regional stages later in the year.
Tour Dates
May 8, Bath, UK, Forum
May 9, Liverpool, UK, Philharmonic Hall
May 11, Leicester, UK, De Montfort Hall
May 12, Birmingham, UK, Symphony Hall
May 14, Oxford, UK, New Theatre
May 15, Plymouth, UK, Pavilions
May 18, Sheffield, UK, City Hall
May 19-26, Manchester, UK, Bridgewater Hall
May 20, Aberdeen, UK, Music Hall
May 22, Glasgow, UK, SEC Armadillo
May 24, Edinburgh, UK, Usher Hall
May 25, London, UK, Barbican Hall
May 26, Reading, UK, Hexagon
May 27, Bournemouth, UK, Pavilion Theatre
May 29, Bradford, UK, Live
May 30, Nottingham, UK, Royal Concert Hall
May 31, Cambridge, UK, Corn Exchange
Jun 2, Southend, UK, Cliffs
Jun 3, Portsmouth, UK, Guildhall
Jun 4, Milton Keynes, UK, Theatre
Jun 5, Gateshead, UK, Glasshouse
Jun 20, Kiel, GER, Kieler Woche
Jul 24, Vienna, AUS, Forever Young
Jul 25, Gelsenkirchen, GER, The 80’s Live At Schalke 2026
Oct 8, Perth, AU, Astor Theatre
Oct 10, Adelaide, AU, The Gov
Oct 11, Brisbane, AU, The Tivoli
Oct 13, Hobart, AU, Odeon Theatre
Oct 15, Sydney, AU, Enmore Theatre
Oct 16, Melbourne, AU, Palais Theatre
Oct 22, Christchurch, NZ, James Hay Theatre
Oct 23, Wellington, NZ, Meow Nui
Oct 24, Auckland, NZ, Powerstation
Nov 20, York, UK, Barbican
Nov 21, Derby, UK, Vaillant Live
Nov 22, Hull, UK, Connexin Live
Nov 23, Brighton, UK, Dome
Nov 25, Cardiff, UK, Depot
Nov 27, Watford, UK, Colosseum
Nov 29, Coventry, UK, Warwick Arts Centre
Nov 30, Guildford, UK, G Live
Tickets available via www.midgeure.co.uk.
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