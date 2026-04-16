Midge Ure Releases New Single The Man Who Stole Your Soul Ahead Of New Album A Man Of Two Worlds - Noise11 Music News

Scottish musician Midge Ure has unveiled the new single The Man Who Stole Your Soul as the first major preview of his forthcoming album A Man Of Two Worlds, his first collection of new material in more than a decade.

by Paul Cashmere

Scottish singer, songwriter and producer Midge Ure has released a new single, The Man Who Stole Your Soul, offering the latest preview of his forthcoming album A Man Of Two Worlds, due out on May 8 through Chrysalis Records. The track arrives as Ure prepares to launch a global tour spanning the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The release marks Ure’s first full album of original material since Fragile in 2014. Over the past decade the musician has maintained a relentless touring schedule and continued work across broadcasting and collaborative projects, leaving little time to return to a full studio album until now.

A Man Of Two Worlds represents a significant addition to Ure’s catalogue, not only because it ends a 12-year gap between studio albums but also because of its distinctive structure. The double album is divided into two conceptual halves. The first section, titled World One: Music, contains eight instrumental compositions. The second, World Two: Songs, features eight vocal tracks.

Ure said the idea grew from his experiences during the pandemic lockdown period. Listening extensively to instrumental music while presenting the late-night programme The Space on Scala Radio in the UK inspired him to explore compositions without lyrics.

“Almost every album I’ve made over the past 40 plus years has featured at least one instrumental track,” Ure said in a statement announcing the project. “For this album I wanted to explore this further, showing two sides of what I do.”

The album concept reflects both the introspective mood of the lockdown era and the more fractured atmosphere that followed as global society reopened.

The instrumental pieces were written first, shaped by reflection and isolation during lockdown. Without lyrics guiding the narrative, the melodies themselves carry the emotional weight of the music.

The second half of the album developed as live music and travel resumed. These vocal tracks retain the reflective atmosphere of the instrumentals but address broader themes about the state of the modern world.

The new single The Man Who Stole Your Soul captures that perspective. According to Ure, the song reflects his concerns about social and political division, particularly in the United States, and the broader climate of tension shaping international discourse.

Musically the songs on the album are described as sparse and meditative, continuing Ure’s long-standing interest in atmospheric electronic arrangements alongside more traditional songwriting structures.

The album will be available on CD, vinyl LP and digital formats. Ure also contributed the photography featured in the album artwork and booklet, drawing on another long-standing creative interest.

Few artists in British music have navigated as many stylistic movements as Ure. His career began in the early 1970s glam scene with the band Slik, who scored a UK number-one hit in 1976 with Forever And Ever. By the late 1970s he had moved into the emerging punk environment, joining Rich Kids alongside former Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock.

Ure’s most influential work arrived in the new wave and synth-pop era. As a founding member of Visage, he co-wrote the international hit Fade To Grey, one of the defining singles of the early electronic pop movement. Shortly afterwards he joined Ultravox, becoming the band’s frontman and chief songwriter.

With Ultravox he helped create a string of influential recordings including Vienna, Hymn and Dancing With Tears In My Eyes. The 1980 album Vienna became a landmark in the evolution of synthesiser-driven pop music and established the group as one of the leading acts of the decade.

Outside of his band work, Ure also achieved solo success. His 1985 album The Gift reached number two on the UK Albums Chart and produced the chart-topping single If I Was.

Ure’s impact extends beyond his own recordings. In 1984 he co-wrote and produced the charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas? with Bob Geldof, performed by the Band Aid collective. The single became one of the best-selling releases in UK chart history and helped launch the Live Aid concerts in 1985.

Those events changed the relationship between popular music and global humanitarian fundraising, setting a template for benefit concerts and charity initiatives that followed.

Across his career Ure has received multiple honours including Ivor Novello, Grammy and BASCAP awards, alongside numerous gold and platinum records.

The release of A Man Of Two Worlds signals a return to studio work for Ure while reinforcing the dual nature of his career, a performer equally comfortable writing instrumental music and classic pop songs.

His upcoming Man Of Two Worlds Tour will mirror the album’s concept, blending instrumental compositions with songs from across his solo catalogue and earlier bands.

“For the tour we’ll combine instrumentals I’ve done over the years with songs, album tracks and fan favourites,” Ure said. “It takes the audience on a journey.”

For audiences in Australia and New Zealand, the tour will bring one of the key architects of the 1980s electronic pop sound back to regional stages later in the year.

Tour Dates

May 8, Bath, UK, Forum

May 9, Liverpool, UK, Philharmonic Hall

May 11, Leicester, UK, De Montfort Hall

May 12, Birmingham, UK, Symphony Hall

May 14, Oxford, UK, New Theatre

May 15, Plymouth, UK, Pavilions

May 18, Sheffield, UK, City Hall

May 19-26, Manchester, UK, Bridgewater Hall

May 20, Aberdeen, UK, Music Hall

May 22, Glasgow, UK, SEC Armadillo

May 24, Edinburgh, UK, Usher Hall

May 25, London, UK, Barbican Hall

May 26, Reading, UK, Hexagon

May 27, Bournemouth, UK, Pavilion Theatre

May 29, Bradford, UK, Live

May 30, Nottingham, UK, Royal Concert Hall

May 31, Cambridge, UK, Corn Exchange

Jun 2, Southend, UK, Cliffs

Jun 3, Portsmouth, UK, Guildhall

Jun 4, Milton Keynes, UK, Theatre

Jun 5, Gateshead, UK, Glasshouse

Jun 20, Kiel, GER, Kieler Woche

Jul 24, Vienna, AUS, Forever Young

Jul 25, Gelsenkirchen, GER, The 80’s Live At Schalke 2026

Oct 8, Perth, AU, Astor Theatre

Oct 10, Adelaide, AU, The Gov

Oct 11, Brisbane, AU, The Tivoli

Oct 13, Hobart, AU, Odeon Theatre

Oct 15, Sydney, AU, Enmore Theatre

Oct 16, Melbourne, AU, Palais Theatre

Oct 22, Christchurch, NZ, James Hay Theatre

Oct 23, Wellington, NZ, Meow Nui

Oct 24, Auckland, NZ, Powerstation

Nov 20, York, UK, Barbican

Nov 21, Derby, UK, Vaillant Live

Nov 22, Hull, UK, Connexin Live

Nov 23, Brighton, UK, Dome

Nov 25, Cardiff, UK, Depot

Nov 27, Watford, UK, Colosseum

Nov 29, Coventry, UK, Warwick Arts Centre

Nov 30, Guildford, UK, G Live

Tickets available via www.midgeure.co.uk.

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