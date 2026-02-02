The Cure Boys Don't Cry 86 Mix Finally Arrives On Streaming With New 2026 Remaster - Noise11.com

One of The Cure’s most enduring early songs has officially entered the streaming era in its 1986 incarnation, with a fresh remaster and immersive audio bringing renewed focus to a track that helped define the band’s emotional language.

by Paul Cashmere

For the first time ever, Boys Don’t Cry (86 Mix) by The Cure is available on streaming services, arriving with a newly completed 2026 Remaster and an exclusive ATMOS Mix that reframes the song for contemporary listening. The release marks a significant moment in the long and complex history of a track that began life in the late 1970s and has since become one of the most recognisable songs in The Cure catalogue.

Alongside the digital release, a CD edition is also available now via the band’s official channels, featuring the 2026 remastered versions of Plastic Passion, Pill Box Tales and Do The Hansa. A physical vinyl release of the expanded 1986 material has been confirmed for April 2026, completing the long awaited restoration of mixes that had been absent from circulation for decades.

Originally released in the UK on 12 June 1979, Boys Don’t Cry was issued as a stand alone single before becoming the title track of Boys Don’t Cry, the North American configuration of Three Imaginary Boys. Written by Robert Smith, Michael Dempsey and Lol Tolhurst, the song captured a perspective that would come to define The Cure’s early identity, emotional vulnerability set against brisk, almost deceptively upbeat pop structures.

The lyric centres on emotional restraint, a narrator suppressing grief and loss behind a public front of composure. At the time of its release, that perspective stood in contrast to prevailing expectations of masculinity in late 1970s Britain, particularly within guitar driven pop and post punk scenes. The song’s directness, paired with Smith’s distinctive vocal delivery, helped establish a thematic thread that The Cure would revisit throughout their career.

In April 1986, the song was revisited under the banner New Voice . New Mix, with the band remixing the original recording and re recording the vocal. The updated version was released to promote the compilation Standing On A Beach, although the album itself retained the original 1979 version. The 12 inch New Voice . Club Mix later appeared on the deluxe edition of Mixed Up, but the 7 inch mix and associated B sides slipped out of print, becoming sought after items among collectors.

That absence is now resolved. As of 30 January 2026, the 7 inch and 12 inch mixes, along with their original B sides, are available on streaming services worldwide, newly restored and mastered. The updated release places renewed attention on a period when The Cure were transitioning from sparse post punk origins into a broader, more expansive sound.

The 1986 music video, created to accompany the re recorded version, has also become part of the song’s mythology. Featuring three children miming the performance, the band appear only as shadowy figures behind a curtain, their eyes glowing red through a practical visual effect. Notably, the clip includes Michael Dempsey, marking his only appearance with the band following his departure in 1979.

Over time, Boys Don’t Cry has grown far beyond its modest initial chart performance. While it barely registered during its first release cycle, the song has since become one of The Cure’s signature recordings. It has been used extensively across film and television, inspired the title of a major motion picture and been reinterpreted by artists spanning alternative rock, post grunge and modern indie pop.

The song has also remained a constant presence in The Cure’s live setlists. In December 2022, it reached a milestone when it was performed live for the 1000th time at Wembley in London, underscoring its central role in the band’s history. As of January 2026, it stands as The Cure’s most streamed track globally, surpassing one billion streams.

The arrival of Boys Don’t Cry (86 Mix) on streaming platforms finally completes a missing chapter in the band’s digital catalogue. For long time fans, it restores an important variation of a defining song. For new listeners, it offers a different lens on a track that helped shape modern alternative music.

Track Listings

7″ Vinyl

Boys Don’t Cry – 2:34

Plastic Passion – 2:15

1986 7″ Vinyl

Boys Don’t Cry (New Voice . New Mix) – 2:38

Pill Box Tales – 2:54

12″ Vinyl

Boys Don’t Cry (New Voice . Club Mix) – 5:31

Pill Box Tales – 2:56

Do The Hansa – 2:40

