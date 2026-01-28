The Human League Bring Generations: The Greatest Hits Tour To Australia In 2027 - Noise11.com

The Sheffield synth-pop pioneers return for a nationwide Australian tour celebrating four decades of electronic pop history.

by Paul Cashmere

The Human League will return to Australia in early 2027 with Generations: The Greatest Hits Tour, following the band’s sold-out Australian run in 2024. The January and February dates will see the UK synth-pop icons revisit cities across the country, delivering a career-spanning live set that reflects their enduring place in pop history and their ongoing relevance more than four decades after first emerging from Sheffield.

Formed in 1977, The Human League were among the earliest artists to successfully place electronic instruments and computer-driven sequencing at the centre of mainstream pop music. At a time when synthesisers were still viewed as experimental tools, the band helped redefine how pop songs could be written, performed and produced. Their work laid foundations that would shape electronic pop, new wave and techno-pop for generations that followed.

The group’s breakthrough came with the 1981 album Dare, a release that became a defining record of its era. The album delivered a run of hit singles including Don’t You Want Me, Love Action (I Believe In Love) and Open Your Heart, and propelled The Human League to the forefront of the global charts. Don’t You Want Me reached number one in both the UK and the United States, cementing the band’s international profile and becoming one of the most recognisable pop songs of the decade.

At the core of The Human League’s story is vocalist and songwriter Philip Oakey, the only constant member since the band’s inception. Alongside Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley, who joined in 1980, Oakey continues to front a live show built around precision, atmosphere and the unmistakable character of his voice. The trio remain the public face of a band that has evolved through multiple eras while retaining a clear artistic identity.

Beyond Dare, The Human League sustained commercial success throughout the 1980s and into the 1990s with songs including Mirror Man, (Keep Feeling) Fascination, The Lebanon, Human and Tell Me When. Human delivered the band a second US number one in 1986, confirming their ability to adapt their sound while remaining firmly within the pop mainstream.

Australian audiences have long had a strong connection to The Human League, with their music enjoying consistent airplay and their tours regularly attracting multigenerational crowds. The band’s return in 2027 is positioned as a celebration of that relationship, offering long-time fans the chance to reconnect with the soundtrack of their youth, while introducing the songs to younger audiences who have discovered them through film, television, streaming and live performance.

The Generations: The Greatest Hits Tour promises a setlist that draws from across the band’s extensive catalogue. Songs such as Being Boiled, which traces back to their earliest experimental period, sit comfortably alongside later pop landmarks, highlighting the band’s journey from underground electronic pioneers to global chart leaders. The live show is expected to reflect the visual sophistication The Human League have been known for since their earliest performances, blending technology, lighting and sound into a tightly controlled presentation.

Since their formation, The Human League have released nine studio albums, multiple compilations and singles, and have sold more than 20 million records worldwide. They are widely regarded as central figures in the Second British Invasion of the United States during the early MTV era, with their music videos playing a significant role in bringing electronic pop to a mass audience.

Presented by Destroy All Lines and Metropolis Touring, the 2027 Australian tour continues a period of sustained global activity for the band, following extensive European touring and recent anniversary performances. Rather than existing as a nostalgia act, The Human League have maintained a reputation as a disciplined and engaging live band, with a commitment to performing live and reinterpreting their catalogue for the stage.

The Human League Generations: The Greatest Hits Tour Australia 2027

Wednesday 27 January 2027, Perth, HPC

Saturday 30 January 2027, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Wednesday 3 February 2027, Adelaide, AEC Theatre

Friday 5 February 2027, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Tuesday 9 February 2027, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Early bird presale: Wednesday 4 February, 9am local time

General public tickets on sale: Friday 6 February, 9am local time

