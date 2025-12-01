Sydney Guitar Show To Make Landmark Debut In 2026 - Noise11.com

Since 2015, the Melbourne Guitar Show has earned a reputation as the country’s most comprehensive gathering for players, builders and enthusiasts. In 2026 the format expands, as the Sydney Guitar Show arrives at Sydney Olympic Park for the first time, taking over Sydney Showground Hall 5 on Saturday 7 March and Sunday 8 March. The two-day event aims to deliver a deep dive into the culture, craft and community that surrounds the world’s most played instrument.
The debut Sydney edition will showcase an extensive spread of guitar gear, performances, workshops and interactive experiences designed to inspire players of all ages and levels. With an emphasis on creativity, innovation and access, the show offers a complete weekend immersion for anyone who identifies with the guitar, whether seasoned, emerging or simply curious.
The initial program confirms a broad mix of styles and expertise. Lismore Americana duo Hussy Hicks, Australian blues stalwart Ray Beadle, groundbreaking guitarist and producer Godriguez, and 2025 ARIA Award winning bassist Lucy Clifford are among the first performers to be confirmed. They will be joined by creators behind the SuperFunAwesomeHappyTime Pedal Show, with additional names to be revealed in the coming months.
Alex Masso, CEO of the Australian Music Association and Producer of the Sydney Guitar Show, says the expansion into Sydney answers a question the AMA has heard for years, people wanted the Melbourne experience in New South Wales. Masso states that while the new event builds on the success of Melbourne, it will also present its own identity, shaped by Sydney’s musicians, creators and industry contributors.
Sydney Showground Hall 5 was chosen to ensure easy access via public transport, convenient parking and the capacity to host hundreds of exhibitors and multiple performance and workshop spaces. The venue’s scale allows the show to offer more than 80 brands, interactive areas and several new programming elements.
The Sydney Guitar Show presents Australia’s largest collection of instruments and gear under one roof, with global names appearing alongside boutique Australian luthiers. Major international brands, including Fender, Marshall, Ibanez, ESP, BOSS and PRS, will sit beside Australian makers such as Cilia Custom Guitars, Ormsby Guitars, Cole Clark Guitars, Fenech Guitars and the debuting Mestric Guitars from Port Macquarie.
In addition to the gear-focused offerings, several new features have been developed for the show’s first Sydney outing.
– The Make Music Room will host workshops on playing styles, songwriting and creative development.
– A Kids’ Room, in partnership with Big Music, will introduce young players to guitar basics with hands-on opportunities.
– The show will offer quieter mornings, with amps off on the exhibitor floor from 10am to midday.
– The Studio will highlight recording gear, pro audio tools and software for musicians working in home recording, content creation and live production.
– The Pedal Party, curated by Pedal Empire, will spotlight a broad selection of Australian pedal makers.
Masso says the Show’s core mission is to create a setting where people feel energised by the guitar, whether they are browsing gear, attending performances or simply meeting like-minded players.
Event Details
Sydney Guitar Show 2026
Saturday 7 March, Sydney Showground, Sydney NSW, Lic AA
Sunday 8 March, Sydney Showground, Sydney NSW, Lic AA
Super Early Bird tickets are available now until 25 December.
2026 Exhibitor List
Abasi
ACS Custom
Adlib Music
Admira Classical Guitars
Alvarez
Belfield Music
Black Mountain
Blue Murder Pickups
Bonham Guitars
BOSS
Bourgeois
Breedlove
Cargill Custom Guitars
Chase Bliss
Cilia Guitars
Cioks
Cole Clark Guitars
Collings
Cort
D’Addario
Dean Guitars
Devirra
Diezel
DK Strings
Duesenberg
Eastman
Elixir Strings
EMG
Epiphone
ESP
Fender
Fenech Guitars
Fishman
Fractal Audio Systems
Friedman
G7th
Gibson
Gladesville Guitar Factory
Gretsch
Headfirst Amplification
Headrush
Hercules Stands
Hotone
Ibanez
Jackson
Jack Spira Guitars
Katoh
Kemper
Kepler Guitars
K&M
Koala Audio
Loog
Lowden
Manuel Rodriguez
Marshall
Matchless Amplifiers
Mestric Guitars
Mission Engineering
Mountain Art Guitars
Old Blood Noise
Orange
Ormsby Guitars
Ovation
Parekh Exports
Pedal Empire
Peterson Tuners
Port Mac Guitars
Pratley Guitars
Presonus
PRS
QSC
Radial Redsound
Roland
RockBoard
Sadowsky
Santa Cruz
Schecter
SKB
Soldano
Southern Tonewood
Stringjoy
Strandberg
Strymon
Sustainiac
Tanglewood Guitars
TC Helicon
Tone King
Two Notes
VASE Amplifiers
Walden
Walrus Audio
Wampler
Warwick
Wildwood Instruments
xenonOz
Zoom
more to be announced
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube
Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky
Facebook – Comment on the news of the day