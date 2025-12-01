Sydney Guitar Show To Make Landmark Debut In 2026 - Noise11.com

Since 2015, the Melbourne Guitar Show has earned a reputation as the country’s most comprehensive gathering for players, builders and enthusiasts. In 2026 the format expands, as the Sydney Guitar Show arrives at Sydney Olympic Park for the first time, taking over Sydney Showground Hall 5 on Saturday 7 March and Sunday 8 March. The two-day event aims to deliver a deep dive into the culture, craft and community that surrounds the world’s most played instrument.

The debut Sydney edition will showcase an extensive spread of guitar gear, performances, workshops and interactive experiences designed to inspire players of all ages and levels. With an emphasis on creativity, innovation and access, the show offers a complete weekend immersion for anyone who identifies with the guitar, whether seasoned, emerging or simply curious.

The initial program confirms a broad mix of styles and expertise. Lismore Americana duo Hussy Hicks, Australian blues stalwart Ray Beadle, groundbreaking guitarist and producer Godriguez, and 2025 ARIA Award winning bassist Lucy Clifford are among the first performers to be confirmed. They will be joined by creators behind the SuperFunAwesomeHappyTime Pedal Show, with additional names to be revealed in the coming months.

Alex Masso, CEO of the Australian Music Association and Producer of the Sydney Guitar Show, says the expansion into Sydney answers a question the AMA has heard for years, people wanted the Melbourne experience in New South Wales. Masso states that while the new event builds on the success of Melbourne, it will also present its own identity, shaped by Sydney’s musicians, creators and industry contributors.

Sydney Showground Hall 5 was chosen to ensure easy access via public transport, convenient parking and the capacity to host hundreds of exhibitors and multiple performance and workshop spaces. The venue’s scale allows the show to offer more than 80 brands, interactive areas and several new programming elements.

The Sydney Guitar Show presents Australia’s largest collection of instruments and gear under one roof, with global names appearing alongside boutique Australian luthiers. Major international brands, including Fender, Marshall, Ibanez, ESP, BOSS and PRS, will sit beside Australian makers such as Cilia Custom Guitars, Ormsby Guitars, Cole Clark Guitars, Fenech Guitars and the debuting Mestric Guitars from Port Macquarie.

In addition to the gear-focused offerings, several new features have been developed for the show’s first Sydney outing.

– The Make Music Room will host workshops on playing styles, songwriting and creative development.

– A Kids’ Room, in partnership with Big Music, will introduce young players to guitar basics with hands-on opportunities.

– The show will offer quieter mornings, with amps off on the exhibitor floor from 10am to midday.

– The Studio will highlight recording gear, pro audio tools and software for musicians working in home recording, content creation and live production.

– The Pedal Party, curated by Pedal Empire, will spotlight a broad selection of Australian pedal makers.

Masso says the Show’s core mission is to create a setting where people feel energised by the guitar, whether they are browsing gear, attending performances or simply meeting like-minded players.

Event Details

Sydney Guitar Show 2026

Saturday 7 March, Sydney Showground, Sydney NSW, Lic AA

Sunday 8 March, Sydney Showground, Sydney NSW, Lic AA

Super Early Bird tickets are available now until 25 December.

