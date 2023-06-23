Australian Musician Editor Greg Phillips Takes Ownership of the Magazine - Noise11.com

In exciting news for Australian Musician magazine, the Australian Music Association (which has published the magazine since 1995) has announced that it will transition ownership of the title to current editor and magazine co-founder Greg Phillips (trading as Mediaville) from July 1, 2023.

Australian Musician magazine was first launched by the Australian Music Association in late 1995 as a quarterly, colour publication in print and Greg Phillips has been there from the beginning. Its aim has always been to inform, educate and entertain local musicians and music fans in general. It was originally available free from musical instrument retailers nationally but since 2014 has published totally online.

“Under the new ownership arrangement, Australian Musician looks forward to continuing to service the music products industry, plus the recording and performing arts industries well into the future,” said Greg Phillips. “Look out for a sharper website design soon too.”

Created in 1995, Australian Musician was the initiative of AMA executive committee member Alex Bolt and was produced by Executive Officer Rob Walker, who acted as Managing Editor. It was designed and edited by Greg Phillips (Mediaville). Greg was appointed Managing Editor in 2001 and has continued in this role to the present day.

“Greg has brought skill, initiative and passion to covering music and music products in Australian Musician since it began as a print magazine in 1995. It has evolved before and it’s evolving again,” said AMA Executive Officer Alex Masso. “We’re really happy to see Greg taking it into the next chapter.”

Some of Australia’s most respected musicians such as Tommy Emmanuel, INXS members, Kate Ceberano, Wolfmother, Little Birdy, Paul Dempsey and Dave Graney to name a handful have personally contributed to Australian Musician magazine. One of Australian Musician’s most publicised editions was the Ms Musician Edition (distributed in December 2007), an all-female edition guest edited by Capitol recording artist Clare Bowditch. It is widely regarded as the only edition of a musician’s magazine worldwide at the time, whereby all articles were about female artists and written by female writers. Other issues of note were the 50 Significant Moments in Australian Pop/Rock issue, as well as issues guest edited by The Drones and Powderfinger.

Australian Musician has always been about exclusive access. The magazine has been granted editorial and photographic access to some of the world’s finest acts during rehearsals and soundchecks, giving its readers a birds-eye view of rock music from the inside. Artists that have allowed the magazine incredible access include: The Rolling Stones, Pink, Beyonce, Brian Wilson, Joe Satriani, The Thrills, Roger Waters’, Sepultura and many more.

In March 2014 Australian Musician became a totally online publication and was an integral part of the promotion of AMA events such as the Sydney Drum and Percussion Show, Melbourne Synth Festival and of course, the successful, long-running Melbourne Guitar Show.

Over the last few years Australian Musician’s YouTube channel has grown to include well over a thousand videos from interviews to gear demos and performances, gaining over 11,500 subscribers. The AM Facebook page is a popular way to keep up with music industry news and you can find us on Instagram and Twitter too.

New Australian Musician owner Greg Phillips would like to thank the Australian Music Association, particularly former AMA Executive Officer Rob Walker for supporting the magazine for so many years and also thanks to current AMA Executive Officer Alex Masso for making the transition of ownership so smooth.

The show must go on!

