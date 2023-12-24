Sydney Sweeney Rejects Criticism The Rolling Stones Objectified Her In 'Angry' Video - Noise11.com

Sydney Sweeney has rejected claims she was sexualised in the music video for the Rolling Stones’ new single Angry.

In the video, Sweeney is featured wearing black studded chaps and dancing in the back seat of a convertible as it drives down Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

Blur frontman Damon Albarn has been one of the video’s most notable critics.

“I listened to their new song and watched this horrible music video showing them at different stages of their lives on billboards,” Albarn told French magazine Les Inrockuptibles earlier this month.

“And this young woman objectified. What the hell is this? There’s something completely disconnected.”

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, Sweeney dismissed the claims.

“I felt hot. I picked my own outfit out of racks and racks of clothes. I felt so good in it,” the Anyone But You star confessed to the outlet.

“One of the questions I get is, ‘Are you a feminist?’ I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have,” Sweeney continued. “That’s sexy and strong, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. I’m in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that?”

She concluded: “I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts? It’s the cool things in this career that I had no idea I’d get to do.”

The Rolling Stones’ latest album Hackney Diamonds, of which Angry is the lead single, was released on 20 October.

Meanwhile, Sweeney’s new romantic-comedy Anyone but You will hit cinemas on 26 December.

