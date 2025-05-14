Sydney’s Night At The Barracks Expands To Brisbane’s Night At The Parkland - Noise11.com

Brisbane is the benefactor of a new music event Night In The Parklands off the back of the successful Sydney event Night at the Barracks.

Brisbane and Sydney will share the artists for 2025. Brisbane has a condensed line-up compared to the full Sydney program with both events getting underway in September.

On Night at The Barracks, Janet Carding, Executive Director of the Harbour Trust said, “We are excited to welcome visitors to experience the historic Barracks Precinct transformed into an open-air concert hall. The Harbour Trust are proud to once again be a venue partner with Night at The Barracks to make this a successful series a must-do for music fans across Sydney and beyond.”

Northern Beaches Mayor Sue Heins added, “It is great to see Night at The Barracks back again at such an iconic location on the Northern Beaches. Council is proud to continue its support of this popular event which brings so many people to the area, introducing them to our stunning area while boosting the local economy and supporting local businesses. This year’s line-up is looking amazing. What an incredible opportunity for our community, family, friends and visitors to experience world-class music under the stars this September and October.”

Regarding Night at The Parkland, Brisbane Festival’s Artistic Director, Louise Bezzina said today, “Brisbane deserves world-class music experiences in extraordinary settings, and Night at the Parkland delivers just that. We’re thrilled to welcome this epic outdoor concert series to Roma Street Parkland as part of Brisbane Festival. It’s going to be seven unforgettable nights under the stars.”

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said: “We’re thrilled for the iconic Roma Street Parkland Amphitheatre to open up its stage to a new era of music under the stars this September, as part of Brisbane Festival, bringing more to see and do across Brisbane.

Brisbane is Australia’s lifestyle capital and events like this mean more people visiting our city, boosting our economy, and supporting our thriving arts scene.”

NIGHT AT THE BARRACKS

September 12 – October 5, 2025

NORTH HEAD, MANLY NSW

Tickets and info: www.nightatthebarracks.com.au

Pre-sale tickets available Friday 16th to Tuesday 20th May

General public tickets on sale: Wednesday 21st May at 9am AEST

SEPTEMBER

FRIDAY 12 CUT COPY with special guest KLP (classics set)

SATURDAY 13 ICEHOUSE with special guests Rolling Holy

SUNDAY 14 KATE CEBERANO: AUSTRALIAN MADE with special guests Mahalia Barnes and Gypsy Lee

FRIDAY 19 HOODOO GURUS Exclusive 40th Anniversary of Mars Needs Guitars with special guests Dallas Crane

SATURDAY 20 LIME CORDIALE with guest Lola Scott

SUNDAY 21 AMY SHARK: Songs & Stories with guest Chloe Parché

FRIDAY 26 IAN MOSS & MARK SEYMOUR with guest Sam Buckingham

SATURDAY 27 FURNACE AND THE FUNDAMENTALS with guest Nicole Tania

SUNDAY 28 YESTERDAY’S GONE: The Fleetwood Mac Legacy Featuring Kav Temperley (Eskimo Joe), Fanny Lumsden, Charlie Collins and Karen Lee Andrews with guest Phoebe Over

OCTOBER

FRIDAY 3 JAMES JOHNSTON with special guests Zac & George

SATURDAY 4 GRINSPOON: 30TH BIRTHDAY BONANZA! with guests Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance

SUNDAY 5 MISSY HIGGINS with guests Rachael Fahim and Tilli Kay

NIGHT AT THE PARKLAND in association with Brisbane Festival

September 5 – 14, 2025

THE AMPHITHEATRE, ROMA STREET PARKLAND, BRISBANE QLD

Tickets and info: www.nightattheparkland.com.au

Pre-sale tickets available Monday 19th to Monday 26th May

General public tickets on sale: Tuesday 27th May at 9am AEST

SEPTEMBER

FRIDAY 5 ICEHOUSE with guests Rolling Holy

SATURDAY 6 LIME CORDIALE with guest Jack River

SUNDAY 7 XAVIER RUDD with guest Birren

THURSDAY 11 AMY SHARK: Songs & Stories with guest Chloe Parché

FRIDAY 12 GRINSPOON: 30TH BIRTHDAY BONANZA! with guests Bad//Dreems and Loose Content

SATURDAY 13 CUT COPY with guest KLP (Classics set)

SUNDAY 14 JAMES JOHNSTON with special guests Zac & George

