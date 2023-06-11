 Take That Premieres Doco 'Greatest Days' - Noise11.com
Take That Premieres Doco ‘Greatest Days’

by Music-News.com on June 11, 2023

in News

30 Years in the Making, an exclusive documentary that delves into the three-decade long relationship between Take That and their fans, launches exclusively on ITVX this Wednesday.

Created as a companion piece to the new feature film ‘Greatest Days’ which will premiere on June 16th, the 72 minute documentary is a joyous celebration of both the band and their followers.

While exploring the challenges of bringing ‘Greatest Days’ to the big screen, the documentary also shines a line on the mutual dedication built over three decades between the band and its fans. The documentary features a massive ensemble cast including band members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen alongside real life Take That enthusiasts including Alesha Dixon, Mel and Sue, and Calum Scott.

The film juxtaposes the story of the production, involving pandemic lockdowns, challenging shooting locations and critical casting decisions, with the story of how Take That fans have followed the band throughout the years. From Take That’s 90s boy band fame to its shocking breakup, its triumphant comeback in the 00s and beyond, the band’s highs and lows are also reflected in evolving friendships as the film captures the joy of being a lifelong music fan.

The documentary is one of the first pieces of programming from RWD Films, Redwood BBDO’s newly launched specialist branded programming arm creating long-form content for broadcast and streaming.

music-news.com

