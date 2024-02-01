 Talking Heads Stop Making Sense Tribute Album Artist List Revealed - Noise11.com
Talking Heads Stop Making Sense Tribute Album Artist List Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on February 1, 2024

in News

The artists to feature on the forthcoming ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’ album have been revealed.

The artist list is:

Paramore
Miley Cyrus Teezo Touchdown girl in red
Blondshell
The National
The Linda Lindas Chicano Batman
Toro Y Moi
Jean Dawson BadBadNotGood Lorde
Kevin Abstract
Dj Tunez
Cavemen
El Mató a un Policía Motorizado

The first taste of the album is Paramore’s version of ‘Burning Down The House’.

The Stop Making Sense tribute will mirror the 16 tracks on the original Talking Heads live album but at this stage we don’t know who is doing what.

The tracklisting of the 2023 expanded edition was:

Stop Making Sense (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

LP 1
01. Psycho Killer
02. Heaven
03. Thank You for Sending Me an Angel
04. Found A Job
05. Slippery People
06. Cities
07. Burning Down the House
08. Life During Wartime
09. Making Flippy Floppy
10. Swamp

LP 2
01. What a Day That Was
02. This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)
03. Once In a Lifetime
04. Big Business / I Zimbra
05. Genius of Love
06. Girlfriend Is Better
07. Take Me to the River
08. Crosseyed and Painless

‘Stop Making Sense’ was shot over three nights at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood in 13-16 December 1983. Demme devoted one of the nights filming only longshots to minimize cameras on stage.

Jonathan Demme made ‘Stop Making Sense’ inbetween ‘Swing Shift’ starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in 1984 and ‘Something Wild’ starring Melanie Griffith and Ray Liotta in 1986. He later directed ‘The Silence of the Lambs’, ‘Philadelphia’, and ‘Married To The Mob’. Demme died in 2017. His final movie was ‘Ricki and the Flash’ in 2016 starring Meryl Streep and Rick Springfield.

‘Stop Making Sense’ premiered at the San Francisco International Film Festival on 24 April, 1984 and had a general release on 19 October, 1984.

