Taxiride ft. Jason Singh Celebrate 25 Years of Garage Mahal With Special Espy Premiere - Noise11.com

Taxiride ft. Jason Singh will mark the 25th anniversary of their landmark album Garage Mahal with a one-off Melbourne performance at The Espy, St Kilda on 21 August, performing the record in full alongside selected fan favourites.

by Paul Cashmere

Garage Mahal is more than just a second studio album, it represents a defining moment in Taxiride’s career. Released in July 2002 following the multi-platinum success of Imaginate, Garage Mahal introduced a refined blend of soaring harmonies, melodic songwriting, and live-band energy that solidified the band’s place in Australia’s pop-rock landscape. Now, 25 years on, the band, fronted by original lead vocalist and principal songwriter Jason Singh, is bringing the album back to the stage with renewed vitality and a modern edge.

Garage Mahal produced several hit singles, most notably Creepin’ Up Slowly, which peaked at No. 6 in Australia and also reached No. 19 in New Zealand. Other singles, How I Got This Way and Afterglow, also charted, helping the album achieve platinum certification by ARIA in 2002. Much of the album’s material was written on the road during touring, giving it a sound distinct from the band’s earlier work. Writing sessions took place both at Mount Macedon in Victoria and Palindrome Studio in Venice Beach, California, where producer Fred Maher helped shape the record’s sonic identity. Mixing was completed by David Way and Mike Shipley, adding polish to the band’s organic, live-oriented approach.

Jason Singh, whose voice defined the original album, said of the upcoming performance, “You don’t protect a legacy by rewriting it – you honour it by performing it.” The Espy, one of Australia’s most iconic live music venues, provides the perfect setting for this celebration. Fans can expect a faithful rendition of Garage Mahal in its entirety, including tracks such as Afterglow, How I Got This Way, Creepin’ Up Slowly, Forest for the Trees, Afraid to Fly, Saffron, This Time, Enemy, Skin, Happiness Without You, Stronger, Wait, and Madrigal, complemented by selected favourites from the band’s wider catalogue.

The 21 August Melbourne show marks the official launch of the 25 Years of Garage Mahal Tour, with a full national anniversary tour scheduled for 2027. The performance offers long-time fans and newer listeners alike the chance to experience the album live, capturing the energy and emotion that made Garage Mahal a milestone in Australian rock history.

Tickets for the Espy show are on sale now, giving fans a rare opportunity to witness one of Australia’s most beloved pop-rock acts revisit a defining moment in their catalogue.

Event Details

Taxiride ft. Jason Singh – 25 Years of Garage Mahal

21 August, St Kilda, The Espy

Tickets on sale now

Garage Mahal Tracklisting

Afterglow

How I Got This Way

Creepin’ Up Slowly

Forest for the Trees

Afraid to Fly

Saffron

This Time

Enemy

Skin

Happiness Without You

Stronger

Wait

Madrigal

