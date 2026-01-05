Teenage Bottlerocket Announce The Invisible Man EP - Noise11.com

Pop-punk mainstays Teenage Bottlerocket have announced their latest release, a four-track EP titled The Invisible Man, coming on March 6. Following the success of their 2025 album Ready To Roll, the band is offering fans a fresh slice of high-energy punk rock, recorded during the same sessions that produced last year’s acclaimed LP.

The EP is available on 7” vinyl in Bone, Violet, and Black variants, with an exclusive Magenta edition set aside for the band’s 2026 tour. The package features artwork by the band’s longtime collaborator Oscar Puig, whose distinctive visuals also appear on the band’s merchandise line, including T-shirts, skateboard decks, patches, and stickers.

The Invisible Man showcases Teenage Bottlerocket’s signature blend of tight hooks and tongue-in-cheek storytelling, with each of the band’s three songwriters represented.

Bassist Miguel Chen penned the title track, drawing on mid-tempo new wave influences while exploring the need for solitude amidst life’s chaos. “Despite spending my life surrounded by people I love-my family, my band, my friends-I’ve learned that I need a lot of alone time to stay balanced and happy,” Chen explains. “Time alone is great for your well-being. I highly recommend it. Also, I love old horror movies.”

Guitarist Ray Carlisle contributes a pair of tracks, including the EP closer City At Night, previously released as a limited 7” with the deluxe edition of Ready To Roll and as a digital single. For many fans, this release represents the first opportunity to own a physical copy of the track. Another song, inspired by a real-life encounter of his child, bears the memorable title You Made Me Get Called a Poser.

Guitarist Kody Templeman rounds out the EP with Pembrey’s Face, drawing inspiration from horror fiction and his fascination with the Hannibal Lecter films based on Thomas Harris’ novels. The band has consistently mined cinematic and literary references throughout their career, adding depth to their otherwise high-energy, melodic sound.

Formed in Laramie, Wyoming, in 2000 by twin brothers Ray and Brandon Carlisle following the dissolution of their previous band Homeless Wonders, Teenage Bottlerocket quickly established themselves as torchbearers for “Ramones-core” punk, drawing influence from The Lillingtons, Green Day, Screeching Weasel, The Bouncing Souls, and Misfits. Their debut EP A Bomb arrived in 2002, followed by their vinyl-only LP Another Way in 2003. After a series of lineup adjustments, including the addition of Templeman in 2004 and Miguel Chen in 2006, the band solidified the quartet that would propel them to international recognition.

Over the past two decades, Teenage Bottlerocket have toured extensively across the United States, Europe, and beyond, sharing stages with NOFX, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, while releasing a string of albums on labels including Red Scare Industries, Fat Wreck Chords, Rise Records, and now Pirates Press Records. Their body of work includes studio albums such as Total (2005), Warning Device (2008), They Came From the Shadows (2009), Freak Out! (2012), Stay Rad! (2019), Sick Sesh! (2021), and the 2025 LP Ready To Roll.

The band has also produced a notable catalogue of music videos spanning nearly 15 years, beginning with In the Basement in 2007, and including Skate or Die (2009), Everything to Me (2019), and most recently Never Sing Along (2021).

For collectors and vinyl enthusiasts, Pirates Press Records has also announced the third pressing of Ready To Roll on 12” Brown & Yellow Half-n-Half vinyl and the live-in-studio EP Mission To Shred on 7” Neon Pink or Black vinyl.

