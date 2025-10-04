 Templeton Pek Fly the Flag for Birmingham Punk With Ferocious New Album ‘Savages' - Noise11.com
Templeton Pek Fly the Flag for Birmingham Punk With Ferocious New Album ‘Savages’

by Noise11.com on October 5, 2025

in News

Birmingham’s own punk rock power trio Templeton Pek are charging back into the spotlight with their new album Savages. The record marks a defiant new chapter for the long-running UK punk outfit, a band forged in the same industrial heartland that gave the world Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Duran Duran, and The Streets.

Much like their city’s musical pioneers, Templeton Pek embody Birmingham’s reputation for grit, rebellion and reinvention. From heavy metal to synth-pop, reggae to punk, the Midlands has always produced bands unafraid to speak their minds and shake up the establishment. Savages continues that legacy – an unflinching, politically charged soundtrack to a world teetering on the edge.

Formed in Birmingham in the mid-2000s, Neal Mitchell (vocals/bass), Kev Green (guitar), and Jon Keen (drums) cut their teeth in the UK’s underground punk circuit before graduating to international stages. Over the years they’ve shared line-ups with Rise Against, Bad Religion, Sum 41, and Millencolin, and played major punk festivals including Rebellion, Slam Dunk, Punk Rock Holiday, and Jera On Air.

Savages is Templeton Pek’s most urgent and anthemic release to date, 12 tracks that capture the chaos, anger and hope of a world in upheaval. Recorded earlier this year, it’s a record built on power and precision, with Mitchell’s impassioned vocals and Green’s muscular guitars anchoring a sound both melodic and explosive.

“Savages is the record we’ve been wanting to make for years,” says Mitchell. “It’s loud, it’s pissed off, but it’s also about unity. These songs are for anyone who’s ever had to stand up and shout just to be heard.”
Birmingham: a city of musical evolution

Templeton Pek’s rise sits proudly in a long tradition of Birmingham acts that changed the face of music. The city’s industrial pulse powered the birth of heavy metal with Black Sabbath and Judas Priest, both of whom turned working-class frustration into sonic thunder. In the ‘80s, Birmingham became a hub for the New Romantic and synth-pop movements through Duran Duran, The Moody Blues, and UB40, whose reggae-infused pop dominated charts worldwide.

The ‘90s and 2000s saw another transformation, with Ocean Colour Scene leading the Britpop charge and The Streets bringing Birmingham’s working-class storytelling to UK hip hop. Templeton Pek emerged from this same creative melting pot, carrying the torch for the city’s punk and alternative scene – bands driven by conscience, conviction and community.

Templeton Pek’s previous album, Watching The World Come Undone (2018), was recorded in California’s Hurley Studios with Birmingham-born producer Davey Warsop, now based in Long Beach. That record reflected global unrest during the Brexit vote and rising political division. The single The Awakening captured their frustration and their faith in collective action.

“We were going through the beginnings of the Brexit vote, as well as other world tensions escalating politically,” Mitchell recalled. “It has been a wake-up call for people sick of being lied to. But it also made people more engaged – they’re having their say and using their votes.”

To play up the release, Templeton Pek will hit the road this October for a European and UK tour, including festival slots and headline shows.

