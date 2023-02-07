 Tex Perkins Has A Song As “Catchy As Covid” ‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You’ - Noise11.com
Tex Perkins

Tex Perkins

Tex Perkins Has A Song As “Catchy As Covid” ‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You’

by Paul Cashmere on February 7, 2023

in News

Tex Perkins describes his new song with The Fat Rubber Band ‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You’ “as catchy as covid” and says its merging of pop, rock and blues is a “fully consensual threesome”.

Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band will released the album ‘Other World’ on 10 February.

Tracklisting

1 Brand New Man
2 Around The World
3 Pretty Damn Close
4 Nobody Owes You Nothin’
5 (I Wanna Be) Close To You
6 This Monin’
7 Devil Ain’t Buying
8 The Last Drop
9 Forgive Us Our Children
10 Words Fall

Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band will continue their Australian tour this weekend with Tim Rogers & The Twin Set.

Dates are:

February 11, Brisbane, The Triffid
February 12, Gold Coast, Miami Marketta
February 17, Melbourne, Recital Centre
February 25, Melbourne, Glen Eira Community Festival
3 March, Guildford, Stirling Arms Hotel
4 March, Mandurah, Ravenswood Hotel
5 March, Augusta, Augusta River Festival
23 March, Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom
24 March, Angelsea, Angelsea Memorial Hall
25 March, Adelaide, The Gov
31 March, Gerringong, Gerringong Town Hall

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tim Rogers Easy Fever Tex and Phil Easy Fever Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers Australia and New Zealand Tour – The Numbers by The Numbers

Red Hot Chili Peppers have played six of their nine Australia and New Zealand shows with three to go. Now that they are two thirds through the AUNZ dates we can now see the pattern for how a setlist is put together.

2 days ago
Del Amitri photo from Live Nation Copyright ©Kevin Westenberg. ALL Rights Reserved
Justin Currie Says He Is Enjoying Del Amitri As A Classic Rock Band

Justin Currie says he was surprised when Del Amitri reformed in 2014 and it was a lot easier than he thought.

4 days ago
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
A New Dog Trumpet Video Has Arrived ‘No More Travelling’

In the new Dog Trumpet ‘No More Travelling’ Peter O’Doherty does all the travelling for us.

5 days ago
Bachelor Girl photo by MATTIAS LINDBLOM
Bachelor Girl Have New Music, Check Out ‘Calling Out Your Name’

Bachelor Girl’s breakthrough hit ‘Buses and Trains’ will reach its 25th anniversary milestone in June this year.

5 days ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers Play A Totally Different Show To Brisbane In Sydney

The one thing Red Hot Chili Peppers fans can expect on the current Australian tour is the unexpected. The first show in Sydney (2 Feb) was a completely different show to Brisbane (29 Jan) which was a completely different show to Dunedin and Auckland on 26 Jan and 21 Jan.

5 days ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet To Kick Shadowland Tour Friday

Dog Trumpet’s long overdue Shadowland tour will begin on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland on Friday night followed by an already sold-out show in Brisbane on Saturday.

6 days ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Their First Australian Show In Brisbane

Red Hot Chili Peppers kicked off the first of their Australian shows on the current 2022-2023 Global Tour with a completely different setlist to the first New Zealand show and a whole lot of focus on the two new albums.

January 30, 2023