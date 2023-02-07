Tex Perkins Has A Song As “Catchy As Covid” ‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You’ - Noise11.com

Tex Perkins describes his new song with The Fat Rubber Band ‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You’ “as catchy as covid” and says its merging of pop, rock and blues is a “fully consensual threesome”.

Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band will released the album ‘Other World’ on 10 February.

Tracklisting

1 Brand New Man

2 Around The World

3 Pretty Damn Close

4 Nobody Owes You Nothin’

5 (I Wanna Be) Close To You

6 This Monin’

7 Devil Ain’t Buying

8 The Last Drop

9 Forgive Us Our Children

10 Words Fall

Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band will continue their Australian tour this weekend with Tim Rogers & The Twin Set.

Dates are:

February 11, Brisbane, The Triffid

February 12, Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

February 17, Melbourne, Recital Centre

February 25, Melbourne, Glen Eira Community Festival

3 March, Guildford, Stirling Arms Hotel

4 March, Mandurah, Ravenswood Hotel

5 March, Augusta, Augusta River Festival

23 March, Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom

24 March, Angelsea, Angelsea Memorial Hall

25 March, Adelaide, The Gov

31 March, Gerringong, Gerringong Town Hall

