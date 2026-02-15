The Animals Announce The House Of The Rising Sun Tour - Noise11.com

Legendary British rhythm & blues band The Animals are set to perform their greatest hits across Australia this November and December, celebrating a career that helped define the British Invasion and shaped the sound of modern rock and R&B.

by Paul Cashmere

Few bands can claim the influence or enduring appeal of The Animals. Emerging from Newcastle in the early 1960s, they quickly carved out a reputation for electrifying blues-infused rock, joining The Beatles as one of the first British acts to top the American charts. Their 1964 rendition of ‘House Of The Rising Sun’ became a worldwide phenomenon, selling millions and cementing the band’s place in music history.

Today, The Animals continue to captivate audiences with original member John Steel joined by Danny Handley, Barney Williams and Norman Helm. The current lineup honours the band’s legacy while delivering high-energy performances of classics like ‘We Gotta Get Out Of This Place’, ‘Boom Boom’, ‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’, ‘It’s My Life’ and ‘Bring It On Home To Me’. Fans can expect the same raw, soulful energy that made The Animals a seminal force in rhythm & blues, a band admired across generations.

The House Of The Rising Sun Tour promises a celebration of these timeless tracks, combining great songs with lasting memories. Audiences will relive the band’s defining moments while experiencing the enduring vitality that has kept The Animals relevant for more than six decades.

The 2026 Australian tour will take the band to venues across the country, offering fans multiple opportunities to experience the music live.

THE ANIMALS November / December 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Friday 6th November, ROZELLE, The Bridge Hotel

Saturday 7th November, ROZELLE, The Bridge Hotel

Wednesday 11th November, WYONG, The Art House

Friday 13th November, CANBERRA, Southern Cross Club

Saturday 14th November, THIRROUL, Anita’s Theatre

Sunday 15th November, MARICKVILLE, The Factory Theatre

Friday 20th November, TWEED HEADS, Twin Towns

Saturday 21st November, BRISBANE, Mansfield Theatre

Sunday 22nd November, BRISBANE, The Tivoli

Tuesday 24th November, BENDIGO, Ulumbarra Theatre

Wednesday 25th November, WENDOUREE, Centre for Performing Arts

Friday 27th November, LAUNCESTON, Country Club

Saturday 28th November, HOBART, Odeon

Sunday 29th November, BURNIE, Burnie Arts Centre

Wednesday 2nd December, ADELAIDE, The Gov

Friday 4th December, PERTH, Regal Theatre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)