The Avalanches And Jamie xx Reunite For New Single Every Single Weekend - Noise11 Music News

The Avalanches have released a new collaboration with Jamie xx, expanding a creative partnership that has become a recurring thread in both artists’ recent work. The new track, Every Single Weekend, arrives as momentum builds around the Melbourne group’s next chapter.

by Paul Cashmere

The Avalanches have unveiled Every Single Weekend, a new collaboration with British producer Jamie xx that reworks material originally heard as an interlude on Jamie xx’s 2024 album In Waves. Released this week, the track marks the latest instalment in a creative relationship that has linked the Australian electronic pioneers with one of contemporary dance music’s most influential producers.

The release arrives at a significant moment for The Avalanches. After re-emerging in recent months with new music and an expanded line-up, the Melbourne group appears to be building toward its next major project. Every Single Weekend follows the release of Together, their recent collaboration with Nikki Nair, Jessy Lanza and Prentiss, and continues a run of activity that has intensified throughout 2026.

The collaboration highlights the ongoing exchange between two artists whose careers have been shaped by sampling culture, club music and sonic experimentation. The Avalanches helped redefine sample-based composition with their landmark 2000 debut Since I Left You, while Jamie xx’s solo work has explored similar territory through a distinctly British dance music lens. Their latest collaboration underscores how those approaches continue to intersect more than two decades after The Avalanches first emerged.

According to The Avalanches, the track evolved from material first heard on In Waves before being reshaped into a standalone release.

“We’ve loved collaborating with Jamie xx over the years. His In Colour album reignited our passion for sampling, and this track is all about letting go, forgetting the 9-5 grind and enjoying every single weekend,” the group said.

The release is accompanied by a video that continues The Avalanches’ long-running fascination with advertising imagery and consumer culture. Promotional material surrounding the track adopts the language of corporate sponsorships and archival marketing campaigns, a creative device the group has frequently used to blur the boundaries between nostalgia, satire and pop culture commentary.

The collaboration also extends a relationship that has become increasingly visible in recent years. Jamie xx featured The Avalanches on All You Children from his acclaimed 2024 album In Waves. Earlier collaborations included Wherever You Go, helping establish a creative rapport between the artists that has now spanned multiple projects.

The Avalanches have long occupied a unique place within Australian music. Formed in Melbourne in 1997 by Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi, the group became internationally recognised through Since I Left You, an album assembled from thousands of samples and widely regarded as one of the defining works of the plunderphonics genre. Its influence has continued to grow over the years, shaping generations of producers working across electronic, hip hop and experimental music.

Following the success of their debut, the band endured a lengthy gap before returning with Wildflower in 2016 and We Will Always Love You in 2020. Both albums expanded their collaborative approach, bringing together a wide range of artists while retaining the densely layered production techniques that became their trademark.

The group’s current incarnation also reflects a significant change. Former Midnight Juggernauts member Andy Szekeres recently joined Chater and Di Blasi as a full-time member, making The Avalanches a trio for the first time in a decade. His addition was confirmed with the release of Together in May.

Jamie xx arrives at this collaboration from a similarly influential position. Best known as a member of The xx alongside Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim, he established himself as a leading solo artist through 2015’s In Colour, an album that received widespread critical acclaim and multiple award nominations. Its follow-up, In Waves, released in 2024, featured contributions from Robyn, Honey Dijon, Panda Bear, Kelsey Lu and The Avalanches.

The broader significance of Every Single Weekend may lie in what it suggests about The Avalanches’ future. The group has spent recent years dropping hints about a fourth studio album, while recent releases and visual rebranding have fuelled speculation that a larger project is approaching. Although no album announcement accompanied the single, the steady stream of new material indicates that a substantial new phase is underway.

For now, Every Single Weekend provides another glimpse into that evolution, reconnecting two artists whose shared appreciation for sampling and dance culture continues to generate new creative possibilities.

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