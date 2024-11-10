The Beatles Nominated For First Grammy in 28 Years - Noise11.com

The Beatles have been nominated for their first Grammy Award in 28 years, rekindling the magic of their enduring legacy.

Their latest endeavor, “Now and Then,” revisits a previously unfinished track from the band’s archives, showcasing the timeless synergy of their collective genius. This nomination not only highlights the band’s continuous influence on contemporary music but also underscores the timeless appeal of their harmonious innovation.

Despite the passage of nearly three decades since their last Grammy nod, The Beatles remain an indomitable force in the industry, their melodies resonating across generations. The renewed recognition serves as a testament to their unparalleled artistry and the lasting impact they have had on the musical landscape.

While The Beatles bask in the glow of their recent achievements, the music scene continues to evolve with headlines capturing the latest developments.

“Now and Then,” the track that has garnered their latest Grammy nomination, is a poignant piece that merges the past with the present. Originally conceived during the band’s final recording sessions in the late 1970s, the song was left unfinished until recently. Thanks to the advancements in audio restoration technology, the remaining Beatles members were able to meticulously craft and complete the track, infusing it with both nostalgic and contemporary elements.

The song’s delicate balance of heartfelt lyrics and intricate melodies exemplifies the band’s unparalleled ability to evoke emotion and connect with listeners on a profound level. “Now and Then” speaks to themes of reflection, reconciliation, and the passage of time, resonating deeply with fans old and new.

In an era where music continues to evolve rapidly, The Beatles’ “Now and Then” not only serves as a bridge between generations but also as a reminder of the enduring power of their artistry. It stands as a testament to their innovative spirit and their unyielding influence on the music industry.

As the world celebrates this remarkable achievement, we are reminded of the band’s lasting legacy and the timeless nature of their contributions to music history.

Now and Then has been nominated for Record of the Year:

Record Of The Year

Award to the Artist(s), Album Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), and/or Mixer(s), and Mastering Engineer(s) if other than the artist.

NOMINEES:

“Now and Then” – The Beatles

Giles Martin & Paul McCartney, producers; Geoff Emerick, Steve Genewick, Jon Jacobs, Greg McAllister, Steve Orchard, Keith Smith, Mark ‘Spike’ Stent & Bruce Sugar, engineers/mixers; Miles Showell, mastering engineer

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Nate Ferraro, Killah B & Raphael Saadiq, producers; Hotae Alexander Jang, Alex Nibley & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

Julian Bunetta, producer; Julian Bunetta & Jeff Gunnell, engineers/mixers; Nathan Dantzler, mastering engineer

“360” – Charli xcx

Cirkut & A. G. Cook, producers; Cirkut & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Idania Valencia, mastering engineer

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

FINNEAS & Billie Eilish, producers; Thom Beemer, Jon Castelli, Billie Eilish, Aron Forbes, Brad Lauchert, FINNEAS & Chaz Sexton, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Sean Momberger, Mustard & Sounwave, producers; Ray Charles Brown Jr. & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Nicolas de Porcel, mastering engineer

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

Dan Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Dan Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Jack Antonoff, Louis Bell & Taylor Swift, producers; Louis Bell, Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Sean Hutchinson, Oli Jacobs, Michael Riddleberger & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

‘Now and Then’ has also been nominated for Best Rock Performance.

Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

“Now and Then” — The Beatles

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” — The Black Keys

“The American Dream Is Killing Me” — Green Day

“Gift Horse” — IDLES

“Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam

“Broken Man” — St. Vincent

John Lennon ‘Mind Games’ box has also been nominated for Best Boxed it Special Limited Edition Package

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

For the best package of a special edition album.

Half Living Things — Patrick Galvin, art director (Alpha Wolf)

Hounds Of Love The Boxes Of Lost At Sea — Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

In Utero — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)

Mind Games — Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)

Unsuk Chin — Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker)

We Blame Chicago — Rebeka Arce & Farbod Kokabi, art directors (90 Day Men)

