 The Beatles Premiere Brand New ‘Here There and Everywhere’ Video - Noise11.com
Beatles Here There and Everywhere

The Beatles Here There and Everywhere video

The Beatles Premiere Brand New ‘Here There and Everywhere’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2022

in News

The Beatles have a brand new video for the ‘Revolver’ album track ‘Here There and Everywhere’, created by Truck Animation.

“Follow the band on tour, as they face an ever-changing backdrop of cities, hotels, roads, and gigs, with only each other to rely on. A magical dancer appears to each of them, representing inspiration and creative freedom,” says Rok Predin, Trunk Animation.

‘Revolver’ is the latest reissue from The Beatles with all-new remastering by Giles Martin, son of Sir George Martin, using Peter Jackson’s ‘Get Back’ audio technology with a capability to separate mono recordings into individual tracks per instrument. Jackson had the technology developed for the ‘Get Back’ documentary and it was used for the first time on a recording with ‘Revolver’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Cliff Richard, Hamer Hall, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Cliff Richard in Chart Showdown With Mariah Carey

Sir Cliff Richard would love to record an "unlikely" festive hit with Mariah Carey.

16 hours ago
Neil Diamond photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Diamond Pops Up On Broadway

Neil Diamond made a rare appearance to perform 'Sweet Caroline' on Broadway.

17 hours ago
Rick Parfitt Status Quo performing at Deni Bluesfest in Deniliquin on Sunday 31 March 2013. Photo by Ros O'Gorman https://www.noise11.com
Status Quo Restore 2008 ‘It’s Christmas Time’ Video

Status Quo have restored their 2008 HD Christmas song video ‘It’s Christmas Time’ into 4K.

1 day ago
Rolling Stones Grrr Live
The Rolling Stones To Release All-Star ‘Grrr Live’

The Rolling Stones will release another historic live recording, this time from the 50th Anniversary tour and featuring a stack of special guests.

December 1, 2022
Bob Dylan Philosophy of Modern Song
Bob Dylan Apologises For Book Signature Stuff-up

Bob Dylan has apologised for selling machine-signed art and books.

November 28, 2022
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Previews Live Version Of His Song Beatles Don’t Pass Me By

Ringo Starr has uploaded a video of one of his rare Beatles songs. ‘Don’t Pass Me By’ was from ‘The Beatles’ (aka The White Album).

November 24, 2022
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones 1967 Video for ‘2000 Light Years From Home’ Restored For 4K Definition

The 1967 Rolling Stones promotional video for ‘2000 Light Years From Home’, filmed on 35mm, has been restored for today’s 4K resolution.

November 19, 2022