The Beths Announce 2026 Australian Tour Following Release of Fourth Album - Noise11.com

Fresh off the release of their fourth album Straight Line Was A Lie, New Zealand indie-rock favourites The Beths will return to Australia in April 2026 for their biggest headline shows to date.

This new run will mark the band’s first Australian shows since their sold-out 2025 tour and will see them step onto some of the country’s most iconic stages including The Forum in Melbourne, Sydney’s Roundhouse, and

Straight Line Was A Lie was released in August 2025 via ANTI- and has already been hailed as The Beths’ most vulnerable and revealing record yet. Written in Los Angeles and self-recorded in their hometown of Auckland, the album captures Elizabeth Stokes’ sharp lyricism at its most emotionally open. Songs such as Metal, No Joy, Mother, Pray For Me, and the title track dive into themes of cyclical growth, family struggles, and the battle to maintain balance in an unsteady world.

Noise11 noted at the time of release that Stokes had been inspired by everything from Stephen King to Olivia Rodrigo, weaving pop culture and personal turmoil into songs that balance brightness with melancholy. As Noise11 wrote, “Straight Line Was A Lie shows The Beths leaning further into the emotional pull of their music while keeping their signature crunchy guitar-pop sound intact.”

The band, Elizabeth Stokes (vocals/guitar), Jonathan Pearce (guitar), Benjamin Sinclair (bass), and Tristan Deck (drums), are already on a mammoth 55-date world tour, taking the album through Europe, the UK, and North America before heading back to Australia.

Since their 2018 debut Future Me Hates Me, The Beths have become one of the most acclaimed indie guitar bands of their generation. Their sophomore album Jump Rope Gazers (2020) further solidified their international presence, while 2022’s Expert In A Dying Field became a breakthrough success, earning widespread critical praise, millions of streams, and appearances at festivals including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Primavera Sound, and Newport Folk Festival.

The Beths’ live shows have always been at the heart of their appeal—infectious, emotional, and celebratory, often mixing bittersweet themes with euphoric energy. With their 2026 Australian tour, fans will have the chance to experience Straight Line Was A Lie live for the first time on local shores.

The Beths Discography:

Future Me Hates Me (2018)

Jump Rope Gazers (2020)

Expert In A Dying Field (2022)

Straight Line Was A Lie (2025)

THE BETHS AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Tickets: handsometours.com

Friday 17 April | The Gov, Adelaide/Tarndanya, SA

Saturday 18 April | Astor Theatre, Perth/Boorloo, WA

Thursday 23 April | The Tivoli, Brisbane/Meanjin, QLD

Friday 24 April | Roundhouse, Sydney/Eora, NSW

Saturday 25 April | Forum, Melbourne/Naarm, VIC

