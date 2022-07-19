 The Black Crowes Announce Two Australian Shows - Noise11.com
The Black Crowes

The Black Crowes

The Black Crowes Announce Two Australian Shows

by Paul Cashmere on July 19, 2022

in News

The Black Crowes will perform in Australia in November but only two dates have been announced, one in Sydney and one in Brisbane.

Live Nation are bringing The Black Crowes back to Australia for the 30th anniversary performance of the 1990 debut ‘Shake Your Money Maker’.

The Black Crowes have only toured Australia twice before. The first time was for dates in 1992 and they were back in 2008 for Bluesfest and an Australian tour.

‘Shake Your Money Maker’ was released 13 February, 1990. It sold over 5 million copies in the USA but in Australia only reached no 43.

The singles songs off the album were ‘Jealous Again’, ‘Hard To Handle’ and ‘She Talks To Angels’.

The Black Crowes dates are:

13 November, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
16 November, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday 22 July at 1pm. My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the My Live Nation presale beginning 12pm, Wednesday July 20 until 12pm Friday July 22. For complete tour information, visit: livenation.com.au or blackcrowes.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Wed In Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly tied the knot in Las Vegas.

2 days ago
Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin Denies Abuse Allegations

Ricky Martin has denied “disgusting” allegations of incest made by his nephew.

3 days ago
Paul McCartney Get Back DVD
Richard Lester’s Paul McCartney ‘Get Back’ Doco Is Coming To DVD/Bluray

Richard Lester’s 1991 documentary of the 1989/1990 Paul McCartney ‘Get Back’ tour will be re-released on DVD and Bluray in August.

4 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Oasis To Release 25th Anniversary ‘Be Here Now’

Oasis are releasing 25th-anniversary limited edition collectors' editions of their seminal 1997 LP 'Be Here Now'.

5 days ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Thom Yorke’s The Smile Debuts New Song ‘Bending Hectic’

Thom Yorke's Radiohead side project The Smile, have debuted a new song 'Bending Hectic' at the Montreux Jazz festival.

5 days ago
Moler
Moler To Reform Again For A One Off Melbourne Show

Moler are getting back together for one show only opening for The Fauves in Melbourne on 30 July.

5 days ago
Placebo, music news, noise11.com
Placebo Cancel Shows Due To Covid

Placebo have cancelled shows due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the band and crew.

5 days ago