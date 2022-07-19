The Black Crowes Announce Two Australian Shows - Noise11.com

The Black Crowes will perform in Australia in November but only two dates have been announced, one in Sydney and one in Brisbane.

Live Nation are bringing The Black Crowes back to Australia for the 30th anniversary performance of the 1990 debut ‘Shake Your Money Maker’.

The Black Crowes have only toured Australia twice before. The first time was for dates in 1992 and they were back in 2008 for Bluesfest and an Australian tour.

‘Shake Your Money Maker’ was released 13 February, 1990. It sold over 5 million copies in the USA but in Australia only reached no 43.

The singles songs off the album were ‘Jealous Again’, ‘Hard To Handle’ and ‘She Talks To Angels’.

The Black Crowes dates are:

13 November, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

16 November, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday 22 July at 1pm. My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the My Live Nation presale beginning 12pm, Wednesday July 20 until 12pm Friday July 22. For complete tour information, visit: livenation.com.au or blackcrowes.com

