The Bures Band Announce Third Album Ozonia And National Tour - Noise11 Music News

The Bures Band will release their third studio album Ozonia on August 28 through Love Police Records & Tapes, with new single “Delta” available now and an Australian east coast tour scheduled for October.

by Paul Cashmere

Western Australian folk rock group The Bures Band have announced their third studio album Ozonia, continuing a prolific run that has seen the Perth outfit release three albums in as many years while expanding their audience in Australia and overseas. The album will be released on August 28 through Love Police Records & Tapes, with vinyl editions now available for pre-order and the new single “Delta” released as the latest preview.

The announcement follows a period of growing international exposure for the five-piece, including performances at SXSW in Austin, Texas, and a live session for KEXP. Those appearances have helped introduce the band’s blend of folk, rock and blues to audiences beyond Australia, while reinforcing a touring reputation that has developed through appearances at festivals and headline performances around the country.

Ozonia follows 2023’s Bird’s Nest and 2024’s Fool Circle, building on the musical direction established across those records while exploring broader arrangements and a more expansive sonic palette. Recorded in Perth, the album draws on influences ranging from classic folk rock and psychedelic country to elements inspired by kraut-rock, while remaining rooted in Australian imagery and songwriting.

Stephen Bailey said the album was conceived during a period of personal and creative change.

“Ozonia is a world unto itself,” Bailey said. “It’s about searching for something just beyond reach, a place that feels familiar but doesn’t quite exist. The album became our way of mapping that journey.”

According to the band, the record’s themes are reflected through songs that connect memory, landscape and imagined places. The recently released “Delta” offers another indication of that approach, following earlier preview tracks “High Tide” and “Avon Valley”, each highlighting different aspects of the album’s songwriting and arrangements.

The Bures Band formed in Perth in late 2022, bringing together musicians with backgrounds in several established Western Australian acts. Bailey previously fronted psychedelic rock group Mt. Mountain, while drummer Noah Symmans also performs with The Sleep Police and bassist and flautist Tom Beech is a member of Clove. Guitarists Callum Anderson and Danny Miles complete the current line-up.

Although frequently associated with the harmony-driven folk rock of late 1960s and early 1970s American groups, The Bures Band have developed a sound shaped equally by Australian landscapes and independent music culture. Their debut Bird’s Nest, released in 2023, introduced the band’s guitar-centred songwriting before Fool Circle expanded their audience following its release through Love Police Records & Tapes in 2024.

Alongside their recording output, the group has steadily increased its touring profile. Festival appearances have included Panama Festival, Queenscliff Music Festival, Out On The Weekend, Dashville Skyline and Wave Rock Weekender. They have also shared stages with Tyler Childers, Grace Cummings, Leah Senior, M. Ward and Thee Sacred Souls, helping establish the band across Australia’s live circuit while attracting international interest.

The release of Ozonia continues a productive period for the Perth band as they build on recent overseas exposure and prepare for another national tour. Following the album’s release in late August, The Bures Band will perform six headline dates across New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia during October.

Tour Dates

17 October 2026, Sydney, Botany View Hotel

20 October 2026, Brisbane, Junk Bar

21 October 2026, Eltham, Eltham Hotel

24 October 2026, Archies Creek, Archies Creek Hotel

25 October 2026, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

30 October 2026, Perth, Camelot Arts Club

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