The Casualties Announce New Album Detonate - Noise11.com

Punk Rock Stalwarts The Casualties Return With Their First Studio Album In Eight Years Titled Detonate Marking A New Era On Hellcat Records.

by Paul Cashmere

New York City punk icons The Casualties are officially back, announcing their first studio album in eight years, titled Detonate. The record is set for a digital release on March 27 via Hellcat Records, the influential label founded by Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong, with physical vinyl and CD editions following on July 17.

To celebrate the announcement, the band has unleashed a lyric video for the title track, a high-velocity hardcore punk anthem that serves as a rallying cry against the modern age. The track captures a sense of systemic frustration, reflecting a world pushed to its breaking point.

Drummer Marc Meggers Eggers explains that the concept for the title track comes from a feeling of being completely overwhelmed by the current climate. According to MEGGERS, it feels as though heads are about to explode due to the constant barrage of terrible news and the pressure of social media. He notes that the song captures that moment where a person feels they are finally going to snap.

Detonate marks a significant milestone in the long history of The Casualties, which began in New York City back in 1990. Founded by original vocalist Jorge Herrera, the band was born out of a desire to revive the golden era of street punk established by acts like The Exploited and Charged GBH.

While Herrera retired from the road in 2017, the current lineup of Jake Kolatis (guitar), Marc Meggers Eggers(drums), Doug Wellmon (bass), and David Rodriguez (vocals) has solidified into a powerhouse unit. Detonate is the second album featuring Rodriguez on vocals, following 2018’s Written In Blood.

Rodriguez views this new collection as the moment the band truly found their collective rhythm. He describes the recording process as a proud moment where the members finally clicked together, likening the chemistry to three Lego pieces locking into place. For the band, this record serves as a definitive statement that this lineup is here to stay.

The lyrical themes of Detonate dive deep into the political and social unrest of the 2020s. The band addresses constant warfare and internal political battles, suggesting that society is currently tearing itself apart. Rather than contributing to the chaos, The Casualties are using their platform to advocate for camaraderie among those who feel alienated by authority.

Guitarist Jake Kolatis emphasizes that the band wanted to use this record to promote a sense of unity. He mentions that the group is tired of the division and wants to offer something meaningful to their audience.

For Rodriguez, the goal is empowerment. He wants fans to feel like they have a voice and a place where they belong. He describes The Casualties live experience as an interactive event where the audience isn’t just watching a show, but is part of it, encouraged to scream along and join the band on stage.

The album was recorded at Buzzbomb Studioin Orange County, California, continuing the band’s legacy of uncompromising, aggressive music that has spanned over three decades and eleven studio albums.

The Casualties Detonate Tracklisting

Intro

Detonate

People Over Power

Empire Falls

Ashes Of War

Allies And Assassins

Brick By Brick

Few The True

Now And Tomorrow

Eye For An Eye

Pigs On Fire

Streets Of Hate

Wake Up, Kill, Repeat

